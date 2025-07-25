Wildcats' Cole Ready for 2025 Season Under Familiar Coaches
The Arizona Wildcats' cornerback room has added some pieces to bolster the depth of a squad that is in need of replacing top-level talent such as Tacario Davis, who transferred to Washington after exploring his 2025 draft stock.
Amongst the number of defensive backs that were added to the roster ahead of the 2025-2026, Texas transfer Jav'Vion Cole is one of those that is poised to make a big impact in the room.
Cornerbacks coach Chip Viney has some history with Cole, as he tried recruiting him to San Jose State when he was still there, along with head coach Brent Brennan.
Cole chose Cal Poly over the Spartans, but later decided to transfer to San Jose State after one year with the Mustangs and made an impact in 2023.
During his sophomore season with the Spartans, Cole made 38 tackles, three interceptions and even notched a sack in that season.
Once Brennan and Viney left for Tucson, Cole went in a different direction and moved to Austin, TX to play for the Texas Longhorns.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound redshirt junior out of Oakland, CA didn't get much play time while with Texas, but made the most of what he got, catching an interception against Louisian Monroe in a 5-3 victory over the Warhwaks.
Cole once again made the choice to transfer to a different school. Viney said that when he got word of Cole transferring, they "knew that we'd have a shot at him and we were in need obviously."
Viney continued, "(We) decided to hit him up and kind of rekindle that flame, per se. Jay'Vion, I call him steady Eddy. He's a young man that shows up every day. He's always ready to work. Jay'Vion has grown tremendously, not just physically, but the mental capacity, the football IQ part of the game. He's a young man that we are really, really pleased with what we've seen thus far."
Cole felt that the decision to move from Austin to Tucson was a better opportunity for him, given that he is familiar with Brennan and Viney.
"I just feel like coming back to Coach Viney and Coach Brennan," Cole said. "And then coming back to a couple of guys that I knew already would just be better for me, opportunity-wise, if I want to play at the next level."
Cole, a former three-star recruit out of high school, has made quite the ascension from Cal Poly to Arizona.
He doesnt feel that he was under recruited, but rather the area he was in doesnt get much attention.
"I wouldn't say I was under recruited, I just felt like in our area we weren't recruited as much as other places," Cole said. "I was actually happy where I went to. I went to who wanted me at that time. Cal Poly was the place that wanted me, so I felt like that was the best fit for me."
Cole is one of six other players to reunite with Brennan and Viney. He joined tight end Sam Olson, quarterback Anthony Garcia, running back Quali Conley, edge rusher Tre Smith, offensive tackle Ryan Stewert and fellow defensive back Michael Dansby.
