Arizona Wildcats 2025 Cornerback Preview
It was somewhat of an overhaul in Arizona’s corner back room heading into this season. The Wildcats lost Tacario Davis in the transfer portal to Washington, while also bringing in a few corners to add to the overall depth of the position group.
The corner room will be led by veteran Treydan Stukes who has shown the ability to truly play all over the secondary at different positions. He was one of the top defenders for Arizona two years ago before a torn ACL cut his season short last year.
The other returner from last season is Marquis Groves-Killebrew who totaled 26 tackles and one sack after transferring to Tucson from Texas A&M.
In the transfer portal under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, UA brought in Jay’Vion Cole from Texas, Michael Dansby from San Jose State and Ayden Garnes from West Virginia.
Cole also played under Arizona coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State prior to his one season at Texas. He was limited to just one game due to injuries with the Longhorns last year, but recorded one sack with three interceptions and 38 combined tackles in the season prior with the Spartans.
Arizona defensive backs coach Chip Viney talked during spring camp about his previous relationship with Cole, who transferred from San Jose State after he and Brennan left the Spartans for Arizona.
“Once he got back into the portal, we kind of knew that we’d have a shot at him and we were in need,” Viney said. “We decided to hit him up and rekindle that flame… He is a young man that shows up every day. He is always ready to work. Jay’Vion has grown tremendously, not just physically but the mental capacity and the football IQ part of the game.”
Dansby played under Brennan and Viney at San Jose State where he played a significant role the past three seasons.
Garnes spent his first two seasons in a large role at Duquesne before transferring to West Virginia last year where he totaled 25 tackles and one pass deflection. He remains in the Big 12 with the Wildcats.
“It’s not a finished product, but I am really impressed with how the new guys have come in and picked up the system, our verbiage and how they are transitioning into the Wildcat family,” Viney said of his position group as a whole. “I’m really pleased with where we are, but like I said, not where we want to be. The standard is very high, just the tradition of (defensive back) play here at Arizona and that’s something that we have introduced these guys to.”
