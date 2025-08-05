25 Days Till Arizona Football: Looking at Top Former RB
The countdown continues as we are now officially 25 days away from the season opener for Arizona against Hawaii. Over the next month, we will be taking a look back at some of the top players in Arizona football history by jersey number as we inch closer towards the start of the season.
We continue with former Arizona RB Ka'Deem Carey who played with the Wildcats from 2011-13.
Carey appeared in 11 games as a true freshman with the Wildcats, running for 425 yards and six touchdowns on 91 carries. He added 15 receptions for 203 yards and another two scores through the air.
After a productive freshman campaign, Carey exploded for 1,929 yards and 23 carries on the ground across 303 carries over 13 games. He added in another 303 yards and a score on 36 receptions through the air for 2,248 all-purpose yards.
He led the country in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game. He broke Trung Canidate's single-season school-record rushing mark of 1,602 yards from 1999. Carey also broke the Pac-12 and UA single-game rushing records with 366 yards on the ground in a game against Colorado. His 24 total touchdowns ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 5 in the country.
Carey followed his historic sophomore campaign with another huge campaign the next year. He totaled 1,885 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 349 carries across 12 games. He averaged 157.1 yards per game which ranked No. 2 in the country.
In Arizona’s 42-19 bowl game win over Boston College, Carey rushed for 169 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns. It marked his 16th-straight game with at least 100 rushing yards which broke the longest streak in the history of the Pac-12. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Carey finished his three-year career at Arizona rushing for 4,239 yards and 77 touchdowns on 743 carries. He added 77 total receptions for 679 yards and another four scores through the air.
The former Arizona running back was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He scored his first career rushing touchdown against the 49ers in 2015. He was placed on injured reserve in 2017 before he was later released.
Carey has since been playing in the CFL. He is a two-time Grey Cup Champion, one-time CFL All-Star and a two-time winner of the Eddie James Memorial Trophy for the leading rusher in the West Division in the CFL.
