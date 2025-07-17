Keyan Burnett Tranfers Back to Arizona to Finish College Career
After a brief stint with Kansas during the spring, TE Keyan Burnett re-entered the transfer portal and made the decision to return to Arizona for his final college season.
Burnett signed with Arizona back in 2022 as a four-star prospect out of Servite High School in California. He came to Tucson with high school teammates Noah Fifita, Tetaoria McMillan and Jacob Manu.
After playing behind Tanner McLachlan during his first two seasons with the Wildcats, Burnett was expected to step into a bigger role last season in Arizona’s offense. However, between battling injuries and a struggling offense under play-callers Dino Babers and Matt Adkins, Burnett could never put it all together on a consistent basis. He showed flashes, including a game-winning touchdown reception against Utah in a game where he hauled in five passes for 76 yards.
Burnett appeared to be turning a corner when he caught five passes in back-to-back games against Utah and Texas Tech, but he went on to play in just two of the final seven games. He finished last season with a career-high 18 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown over just six games played due to nagging injuries.
With Fifita back behind center for the Wildcats and a new offensive coordinator in Seth Doege who comes to Tucson from Marshall, Burnett made the decision to return to Arizona where the passing offense is wide open following the departure of McMillan.
Burnett joins Tyler Powell, Sam Olson and transfer Cameron Barmore as the primary options in the tight end room for the Wildcats.
Prior to Burnett transferring back to Arizona, Doege had talked about the lack of depth in the Wildcats tight end room back during spring camp.
“You get nervous only having three guys you feel really good about at the tight end position, because they get banged up so much,” Doege said.
It wasn’t long after that comment made by Doege when the depth was addressed for Arizona with Burnett transferring back to Tucson.
In the Marshall offense led by Doege last season, the Thundering Herd did not heavily involve the tight ends in the passing game from a volume standpoint. However, they did have TE Toby Payne who tied the team-high with six touchdown receptions. At his 6-foot-6 frame, Burnett figures to have the opportunity to step into a potential key role in the red zone for Fifita and the Wildcats offense.
