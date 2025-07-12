Arizona Wildcats 2025 Tight End Preview
New Arizona tight ends coach Josh Miller followed offensive coordinator Seth Doege to Arizona from Marshall. Miller spent last season as the tight ends coach at Marshall after serving as an offensive analyst at Purdue two years ago.
“I think the tight end position is a very unique position to begin with,” Miller said. “They are not supposed to win any matchups on paper… Whatever your skill set is, we have to find ways to meet those kids where they’re at. Whether we’ve been at Purdue, Marshall or now here, the best thing that has happened is to allow us to have spring with those guys.”
It had been looking like Arizona would have to replace its leading receiver at tight end from last season in Keyan Burnett when he entered the transfer portal and committed to Kansas shortly after. There was uncertainty with the Wildcats offense, particularly who was going to be the offensive coordinator.
Head coach Brent Brennan later hired Seth Doege to be the Wildcats next offensive coordinator who hit the transfer portal hard as soon as he arrived in Tucson. That included bringing Burnett back to Tucson who transferred back to Arizona after spending the spring with Kansas.
Burnett has appeared in 32 games over three years with Arizona. He started a few games early last year, including hauling in a late touchdown from Noah Fifita (his high school teammate) against Utah to help seal that win. As a former four-star prospect, the ceiling remains high for Burnett who figures to enter this season in a bigger role under Doege.
The Wildcats return Sam Olson who started most games at tight end for Arizona last season, well as Tyler Powell. They also brought back Tyler Powell, while Doege brought in Cameron Barmore through the transfer portal from Mercyhurst to solidify the depth in the tight end room.
“I think the transition has been good,” Olson said during spring camp on learning the new offense. “We brought in a lot of guys who have helped us a lot to be competitive within different position groups. The tight ends are competing with receivers for 11 personnel and things like that. I think that has helped the team grow and everyone on offense become better because of that because of how everyone is competing with each other.”
Under Doege at Marshall last season, the Thundering Herd didn’t heavily involve the tight ends in the passing game from a volume standpoint but TE Toby Payne did finish the season tied for the team lead with six touchdown receptions. At his 6-foot-6, 248 pound stature, Burnett profiles as a potential red zone threat for Fifita this season.
