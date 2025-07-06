Fans React To Keytrin Harris Commitment To Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats have been trying to land many prospects in the 2026 recruiting class at a plethora of different positions and a variety of different states. They are one of the better programs that has started to become very popular in the recruiting world.
One of the things that they have done well is gain commitments in the 2026 class. They recently landed a commitment from many prospects in the month of June and July. They landed players such as Brandon Smith.
Smith is a very talented prospect from the state of California, who is listed as an athlete and is a top commit for them at this time. He follows behind Oscar Rios and company who have played a difference-maker role for the Red and Blue.
Their main commitment in the month of July comes from a player who just pulled the trigger on Saturday, as he committed to the Arizona Wildcats. In fact, he committed to the Arizona Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, California Golden Bears, Missouri Tigers, and many other majoir recruiting programs.
That player was Keytrin Harris. Harris is a prospect from the state of Arizona. As mentioned, Harris committed to the Wildcats over many schools, including the Arizona State who are the main rivals to the Wildcats. Harris currently attends Compass Prep High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and is a four-star prospect.
Harris plays on the defensive line, as the 6-foot-3, 290-pound framed prospect is ranked inside the top 50 at the position. There are many schools who would've loved to gain the prospect's commitment, but luckily for the Wildcats, gaining his recruitment/commitment gives them the newest member to the top of the list.
Arizona Wildcats fans have started to give out thanks for the commitment, as well as wish him luck for the future. They had plenty of things to say on his commitment post. here are what some of the fans had to say on Harris' commitment post that he made announcing his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on July 5th on X.
One fan said, "Welcome to the Wildcat Ohana Keytrin!!! Excited to have you on the team."
"Best wishes to you Keytrin, hope you ball out at Home," another fan stated.
"Right on my man! Welcome to Wildcat Country," said a fan.
