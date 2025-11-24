Arizona Makes Final Three For Top Uncommitted 2026 Linebacker
While Arizona's 2026 recruiting class is, for the most part, set, head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are still targeting a few prospects ahead of Early National Signing Day.
One of those prospects is the top uncommitted linebacker in the 2026 class and a former UCLA commit who recently named the Wildcats as one of his final three schools.
2026 Linebacker Names Arizona in Top Three Schools
On Nov 21, Rivals' Greg Biggins announced that Ramzak Fruean, a three-star linebacker from Bethel High School in Spanaway, Washington, had named Arizona in his final three schools alongside BYU and Washington.
Fruean had previously been committed to UCLA, but decommitted from the program after the Bruins parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster. Arizona extended him an offer shortly after his decommitment and has been pursuing him throughout the fall, hosting him on an official visit on Oct 11.
The young linebacker spoke with Biggins about Arizona after naming his top three. Fruean explained that he loved the culture in Tucson during his visit and that the Wildcats' coaching staff made him feel at home.
- “I loved the culture at Arizona," Fruean told Biggins. "I really like the coaching staff a lot. Everyone I met in the building was very loving, kind and genuine. Everyone was so welcoming and made me feel at home. I like what they’re building there at Arizona and with the young staff, I think they’ll be there for a long time."
In terms of when he will make a decision, Fruean told Biggins that he doesn't have a specific date in mind, but he should be committing to Arizona, BYU, or Washington within the next week.
- “I don’t have a date in mind yet but I’m getting there,” Fruean said. “It could be as soon as this weekend or sometime next week but I’m trying to narrow it down even more and once I’m comfortable with, I’ll be ready to go.”
The 6'4", 205-pound linebacker would be a fantastic late addition to Arizona's 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 805 overall player in the country, the No. 67 linebacker, and the No. 6 prospect from Washington.
Brennan has done an excellent job in the 2026 cycle, securing 20 commits with the Wildcats' class ranking 37th nationally according to 247Sports. Although BYU and Washington remain in contention to land him, Arizona seems to have a strong chance to add Fruean to an already impressive class.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Ramzak Fruean naming Arizona in his top three schools. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link.