Arizona QB Noah Fifita Lands on Major Award Watch List
Arizona has found a lot of success through the air this season, thanks to quarterback Noah Fifita.
Even though the Wildcats are 4-3 this season, dropping their last two games in nail-biters to the very end, the passing game has found success routinely in the first season of offensive coordinator Seth Doege calling plays.
Arizona's running game hasn't always been consistent, but Fifita has been able to shoulder the extra load of work on his right shoulder to keep the Wildcats in contention with the best the Big 12 has to offer.
Now, during the bye week, Fifita is getting some time off to rest and recover before taking his Wildcats to Arizona in search of a big win to snap this short skid. With a week to sit back and watch the rest of the Big 12 quarterbacks duke it out, the junior Arizona leader is getting some deserved recognition from a decorated college football award.
Noah Fifita Added to Manning Award Watch List
Fifita is one of 22 quarterbacks around the country who were added to the Manning Award Watch List after a stellar first seven games this season.
The Arizona gunslinger has thrown for 1,829 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, while adding three more scores on the ground and tossing just four interceptions. He has also matched a career-high five touchdown passes in a single game twice this season.
He is averaging 274.1 yards per game through the air, leading the Wildcats' offense to 31.6 points per game this season. The Wildcats have leaned on Fifita more in recent weeks while facing tougher run defenses, and he was extremely efficient a week ago. He completed 24-of-26 pass attempts last week against Houston, tying the program's single-game completion percentage record (92.3%).
Speaking of records, Fifita is quickly approaching the top of the board on Arizona's career touchdown passes list. With 61 scores through the air in the middle of his third season as a starter, he is just six shy of the record shared by former Wildcats Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
The Manning Award is annually presented to the nation's top quarterback as voted on by various members of the media, and the quarterbacks it is named after: Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning.
Last season, Miami's Cam Ward won the award and became the top selection in the ensuing NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
Fifita was not the only Big 12 quarterback added to the list. Within the conference, BYU's Bear Bachmeier and Kansas' Jalon Daniels, were added to the list.
Do you think Fifita has a chance to bring the Manning Award back to Tucson? Let us know by commenting and following us on our X account by clicking on the link.