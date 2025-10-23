Arizona Football’s Running Back Group Showing Real Promise
The Arizona Wildcats are 4-3 in the midst of a bye week before hitting the road again to face Colorado. Lately, the Wildcats have been stuck in close games against good teams, but some inconsistencies on both sides of the ball have prevented a breakthrough.
Quarterback Noah Fifita has been leaned on a lot this season, and he's made the most of it. He's thrown 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this year, leading the Wildcats' passing game and competing with the best in the Big 12.
Conversely, the Arizona running game is one of the inconsistent portions of this offense that really needs to click in the coming weeks. The Wildcats have three strong, capable backs they can rely on, each with their own unique strengths.
However, Brent Brennan and Seth Doege have steered more toward the passing game in recent weeks, which has created opportunities for opposing defenses to put the Wildcats in second or third and long.
The numbers aren't astounding for the running backs, but they have been serviceable when called upon.
Arizona's Tailbacks By The Numbers
Ismail Mahdi, Kedrick Reescano, and Quincy Craig have paced the backfield in Tucson this season. They have all had different times to shine this season, and each has different strengths.
Mahdi has been the most consistent tailback this season, leading the team with 445 yards, but just one touchdown. He's picking up 5.8 yards per carry through his physical approach on the ground. The Texas State transfer has slowed down recently, getting fewer than 10 carries and less than 50 yards in Arizona's last two games against BYU and Houston.
Craig has 209 yards this season and is picking up seven yards a carry, but has been a bit detached from the rotation since the season opener. He ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries against Hawaii, but lost some carries to Mahdi after that.
Reescano has been the best lately after missing time with an injury. The only returning ball carrier from last season, Reescano, has scored in three of the four games he's played in this season. He picked up 92 yards and a touchdown against BYU and led the backfield with 11 carries last week against Houston.
This season, the Arizona ground game is averaging 142.1 rushing yards per game, 13th in the Big 12. That's not great, however, Arizona's big three in the backfield have combined for 143 of the team's total 239 carries on the year. Those three are averaging 5.8 yards per carry together.
It's clear Reescano has the hot hand in the backfield right now, and that's a direction the Wildcats should go in the future. Fifita has been challenged by a reliance on the passing game, which has sometimes resulted in negative plays or penalties on early downs that set the offense back.
The running could be a boost in shorter areas. Mahdi has been big on short yardage carries, and could be used more at the goal line. Arizona has scored just 16 touchdowns in the red zone this season, and seven of them have been rushing scores.
Next week, Arizona's trip to Colorado is a great time to get the running game going again. Reescano's speed and Mahdi's power could make a great thunder and lightning duo against a run defense 188 yards a game.
It feels like the Wildcats still have some untapped potential in this room, and as we get later into the season, teams are more susceptible to big plays on the ground. Arizona needs to take advantage starting next week.
