Noah Fifita Chasing Elusive Arizona QB Record

The Arizona quarterback is close to joining elite company in Wildcats history under center.

Logan Brown

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Noah Fifita is in the midst of an incredible bounce-back season for the Arizona Wildcats, despite the underwhelming results from the team as a whole.

In 2024, Fifita completed just 60.5% of his passes for 2,958 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Wildcats stumbled to 4-8. This season, those numbers are improving in a big way. Through seven games, Fifita has completed 66% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and just two picks.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his third season as the Wildcats' starter under center, Fifita is quickly climbing the ranks in several statistical categories in Arizona history. Time will tell how far he goes, or if he sticks around for another season, but Fifita is bound to make Wildcat history this season, and soon.

Fifita Closing In On Arizona Passing Touchdown Record

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fifita is nipping at the heels of a 17-year-old record in Tucson. Former Arizona quarterbacks Willie Tuitama, who played in Tucson from 2005 until 2008, and Nick Foles, a Wildcat from 2009 to 2011, both currently hold the all-time record for career touchdown passes at Arizona with 67 each.

Arizona's current signal caller is quickly approaching the rearview mirror. After adding two touchdown passes on Saturday against Houston, Fifita has thrown 61 touchdowns in an Arizona uniform.

Dec 20, 2008; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Willie Tuitama (7) throws a pass during the Wildcats' 31-21 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He's just six behind the two former Wildcats, and barring injury, it's likely he tops the list by the end of the season. Four of Arizona's five remaining opponents are in the bottom half of the conference, depending on the pass.

Tuitama went undrafted in 2009, but did briefly play in the Indoor Football League. Foles followed in Tuitama's footsteps in 2009, breaking every record he set except for passing touchdowns.

Dec 5, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Nick Foles (8) looks to throw against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouilet-USA TODAY NETWORK / Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Foles still leads the program all-time in passing yards (10,011) and completion percentage (66.8%). He went on to be drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won Super Bowl LII MVP during his 11-year career.

Fifita probably won't have a shot to surpass Foles' record for passing yards unless he returns for another year. Right now, he has 7,784 yards, more than 2,000 yards shy of the record.

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Wildcats sit at 4-3 after a loss to Houston, and the road doesn't get much easier from here. After the bye this week, Arizona still has trips to Colorado, Cincinnati and Arizona State left on the calendar, while hosting Kansas and Baylor in Tucson.

There are some defenses to take advantage of, as Fifita's right arm will continue to be relied upon often since the ground game has been inconsistent. Although if you asked Fifita, he's probably more concerned with stacking wins to reach a bowl than he is about his placement in the Arizona record book.

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

