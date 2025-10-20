Noah Fifita Chasing Elusive Arizona QB Record
Noah Fifita is in the midst of an incredible bounce-back season for the Arizona Wildcats, despite the underwhelming results from the team as a whole.
In 2024, Fifita completed just 60.5% of his passes for 2,958 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Wildcats stumbled to 4-8. This season, those numbers are improving in a big way. Through seven games, Fifita has completed 66% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and just two picks.
In his third season as the Wildcats' starter under center, Fifita is quickly climbing the ranks in several statistical categories in Arizona history. Time will tell how far he goes, or if he sticks around for another season, but Fifita is bound to make Wildcat history this season, and soon.
Fifita Closing In On Arizona Passing Touchdown Record
Fifita is nipping at the heels of a 17-year-old record in Tucson. Former Arizona quarterbacks Willie Tuitama, who played in Tucson from 2005 until 2008, and Nick Foles, a Wildcat from 2009 to 2011, both currently hold the all-time record for career touchdown passes at Arizona with 67 each.
Arizona's current signal caller is quickly approaching the rearview mirror. After adding two touchdown passes on Saturday against Houston, Fifita has thrown 61 touchdowns in an Arizona uniform.
He's just six behind the two former Wildcats, and barring injury, it's likely he tops the list by the end of the season. Four of Arizona's five remaining opponents are in the bottom half of the conference, depending on the pass.
Tuitama went undrafted in 2009, but did briefly play in the Indoor Football League. Foles followed in Tuitama's footsteps in 2009, breaking every record he set except for passing touchdowns.
Foles still leads the program all-time in passing yards (10,011) and completion percentage (66.8%). He went on to be drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won Super Bowl LII MVP during his 11-year career.
Fifita probably won't have a shot to surpass Foles' record for passing yards unless he returns for another year. Right now, he has 7,784 yards, more than 2,000 yards shy of the record.
The Wildcats sit at 4-3 after a loss to Houston, and the road doesn't get much easier from here. After the bye this week, Arizona still has trips to Colorado, Cincinnati and Arizona State left on the calendar, while hosting Kansas and Baylor in Tucson.
There are some defenses to take advantage of, as Fifita's right arm will continue to be relied upon often since the ground game has been inconsistent. Although if you asked Fifita, he's probably more concerned with stacking wins to reach a bowl than he is about his placement in the Arizona record book.
Where do you think Fifita stands in comparison to past Arizona quarterbacks? Let us know by commenting and following us on our X account by clicking on the link.