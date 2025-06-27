EXCLUSIVE: Micah Hannah Explains His Early Arizona Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have started to recruit players out of a variety of classes. This includes the class of 2028. One of their top targets in the class of 2028 is Micah Hannah.
Hannah is a 2028 cornerback from the state of California. The California prospect currently resides and plays at Simi Valley High School. Hannah is a 6-foot-1 frame who holds offers from many schools like Southern California, North Carolina, Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Arizona Wildcats.
Hannah recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to talk about his offer and many more things in his recruitment that is worth mentioning.
"It’s truly a blessing to be offered by Arizona," Hannah stated to Arizona Wildcats. "Them being my first offer shows the potential they see in me, which means a lot. I took 2 visits up there before they offered me, so to finally get it felt great."
Hannah is looking forward to building a relationship with many coaches, including Chip Viney.
"I’m looking forward to building a bigger relationship with Coach Viney, the DB coach, and the head coach, Coach Brennan. I’m looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Viney because I personally play DB, and our relationship matters. I look forward to building it up with Coach Brennan because he is the head coach and runs everything."
Visiting again is not out of the plans. He details more.
"I plan to visit again soon I love to atmosphere in Tucson."
There aren't any specific schools that have started to stand out, but this doesn't come as a shock, because it is quite early in the recruitment process.
"Right now every school looks great I’m open to everything."
There are many things that can come to mind when he thinks of the Arizona Wildcats. This includes the family and team aspect of things. he detailed more when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of a family and a team who will develop me physically and even mentally," said Hannah.
The talented recruit confirmed that the Arizona Wildcats are high up on his list of very talented schools.
"Currently where Arizona stands for me is pretty high. Out of all the schools, I have been to, Arizona has shown me the most interest."
