Three Offensive Keys For Arizona Against Colorado
Arizona enters the final stretch of its season sitting at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. The Wildcats need to win at least two of their final five games to reach a bowl game. It starts on Saturday in Boulder against Colorado.
The Buffaloes are coming off getting blown out against Utah, 53-7, last weekend. It was complete domination as it was 43-0 by halftime. Utah out-gained Colorado 587-140 in total yards, including 422-38 in rushing yards.
The Wildcats impressed offensively in their last game despite the loss against Houston. Quarterback Noah Fifita completed 24-of-26 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. The offense has not been the main issue for Arizona for most of the season so far, though it has been a little inconsistent at times.
Here are three keys for Arizona's offense heading into Boulder on Saturday.
Establish the run
This is a Colorado defense that ranks dead last in rush defense in the Big 12, allowing over 217 yards per game on the ground. They were just obliterated for over 400 rushing yards by Utah last weekend.
As an offense, Arizona ranks towards the bottom of the conference in rushing yards per game, but that has come with Kedrick Reescano missing some time.
The Wildcats should have both Reescano and Ismail Mahdi healthy in their backfield this weekend to deploy against the worst run defense in the conference.
Get the lead early and pour it on
Arizona scored touchdowns on each of its first two drives against Houston two weeks ago, making it look easy.
However, the Wildcats went on to score zero points in the next two quarters which allowed Houston to take control of the game. Arizona did score 14 points in the fourth quarter to eventually tie the game late, but the offense has to be more consistent over the course of the full game. That has arguably been the biggest weakness for the Wildcats offensively this season: consistency.
It should be a big crowd in Boulder on Saturday, with it being Colorado's homecoming game. Arizona will want to not only take an early lead to get the crowd out of the game, but also not let down as it did against Houston.
Take care of the ball
This is a given in any football game, but especially on the road.
Arizona did not turn the ball over in Houston last game and will want to do the same on Saturday in Boulder against Colorado.
What are your offensive keys for Arizona this weekend?