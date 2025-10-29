Three Defensive Keys for Arizona Against Colorado
Arizona enters the final stretch of its season sitting at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. The Wildcats need to win at least two of their final five games to reach a bowl game. It starts on Saturday in Boulder against Colorado.
The Buffaloes are coming off getting blown out against Utah, 53-7, last weekend. It was complete domination as it was 43-0 by halftime. Utah out-gained Colorado 587-140 in total yards, including 422-38 in rushing yards.
Here are three offensive keys for Colorado's offense heading into Saturday that the Wildcats' defense will need to watch for.
Getting Kaidon Salter his confidence back behind center
It was just a few weeks ago when Salter led Colorado to an upset win over Iowa State, 24-17 at home. He threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns through the air to go along with another 57 yards on the ground.
After a bye two weeks ago, it was a completely different story for Salter and Colorado this past week as the game was over by the second quarter. Salter completed just 9-of-22 passes for 37 yards and an interception. Utah also totaled seven sacks on the night.
There was a lot of hype for Salter when he transferred to Colorado this year following a strong tenure at Liberty. He'll look to get his confidence back that he displayed in the win over Iowa State.
Make Arizona stop the run
The biggest weakness for Arizona in its past two losses against Houston and BYU has been defending the run, particularly the quarterback run.
The interesting part for Colorado it's second-to-last in the Big 12 in total rushing entering this week, so it hasn't been a huge strength for them as an offense this season. They haven't gotten much production from the running backs, but Salter is capable of running himself, which has hurt Arizona big time in its past two games against Bear Bachmeier of BYU and Conner Weigman of Houston.
Salter has double-digit carries in four games this season to go along with five rushing scores and over 40 yards on the ground in another four games. We could see a season-high in rushing attempts for Salter as they look to exploit the biggest weakness for Arizona over the past few weeks.
Win the turnover battle
It goes without saying how many important winning the turnover battle is for any team.
They have been a strong team at home this season with their only two home losses being against two teams who currently rank in the top-10 in Georgia Tech and BYU.
It is homecoming week at Colorado so it should be another big crowd for them.
