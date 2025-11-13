Noah Fifita Looks to Stay Hot Away From Home
Heading into this season, Arizona had been a team that struggled on the road, dating back to last season under coach Brent Brennan.
It continued in the Wildcats' first game away from home on the season in a 39-14 blowout loss in Ames against Iowa State. It was the fourth straight loss away from home dating back to last season under Brennan. In the games on the road, Arizona had been falling behind early and playing from behind in tough environments in the Big 12.
In the Wildcats' last two road games, they have turned it around to become more competitive with a last-second 31-28 loss against Houston on a field goal as time expired, followed by a 52-17 blowout win over Colorado in Boulder. Even in the loss against the Cougars, Arizona got off to a 14-7 lead after one quarter before the offense struggled in the next two quarters.
The biggest common factor in those two games on the road has been the success of the offense led by quarterback Noah Fifita. He has not turned the ball over in either game, while leading the Wildcats to a combined 31 points in the first quarter in the two games.
Overall, in the season, Fifita has been able to take care of the ball at a high rate with 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions. That includes not throwing an interception in each of the Wildcats' last three games against Kansas, Colorado and Houston. Fifita has enjoyed a resurgence this season under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege after throwing just 18 touchdowns to 12 interceptions last season.
Arizona is set to face arguably the best team it has faced all season on Saturday in a Cincinnati team that sits at 7-2 on the season. The Bearcats have yet to lose a game at home this season, coming off their bye week after losing 45-14 to Utah on the road two weeks ago.
In its two most recent home games, Cincinnati got off to a 14-0 lead after one quarter against Baylor and a 28-10 lead at halftime against Oklahoma State.
The biggest key to success for Fifita and Arizona on Saturday against the Bearcats is to continue to get off to a fast start on the road to keep the opposing crowd out of the game. If Arizona wins the coin toss, it might want to elect to receive to get the ball and try to score first.
Arizona has two road games on the season left with it being on the road for the Territorial Cup against Arizona State to end the season.
