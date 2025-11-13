Inside The Wildcats

Noah Fifita Looks to Stay Hot Away From Home

Arizona QB Noah Fifita will look to continue his recent road success against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Ari Koslow

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Heading into this season, Arizona had been a team that struggled on the road, dating back to last season under coach Brent Brennan.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It continued in the Wildcats' first game away from home on the season in a 39-14 blowout loss in Ames against Iowa State. It was the fourth straight loss away from home dating back to last season under Brennan. In the games on the road, Arizona had been falling behind early and playing from behind in tough environments in the Big 12.

In the Wildcats' last two road games, they have turned it around to become more competitive with a last-second 31-28 loss against Houston on a field goal as time expired, followed by a 52-17 blowout win over Colorado in Boulder. Even in the loss against the Cougars, Arizona got off to a 14-7 lead after one quarter before the offense struggled in the next two quarters.

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The biggest common factor in those two games on the road has been the success of the offense led by quarterback Noah Fifita. He has not turned the ball over in either game, while leading the Wildcats to a combined 31 points in the first quarter in the two games.

Overall, in the season, Fifita has been able to take care of the ball at a high rate with 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions. That includes not throwing an interception in each of the Wildcats' last three games against Kansas, Colorado and Houston. Fifita has enjoyed a resurgence this season under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege after throwing just 18 touchdowns to 12 interceptions last season.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws a touchdown pass against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona is set to face arguably the best team it has faced all season on Saturday in a Cincinnati team that sits at 7-2 on the season. The Bearcats have yet to lose a game at home this season, coming off their bye week after losing 45-14 to Utah on the road two weeks ago.

In its two most recent home games, Cincinnati got off to a 14-0 lead after one quarter against Baylor and a 28-10 lead at halftime against Oklahoma State.

The biggest key to success for Fifita and Arizona on Saturday against the Bearcats is to continue to get off to a fast start on the road to keep the opposing crowd out of the game. If Arizona wins the coin toss, it might want to elect to receive to get the ball and try to score first.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona has two road games on the season left with it being on the road for the Territorial Cup against Arizona State to end the season.

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.