How Arizona’s O-Line Has Held Up Through Seven Games
The Arizona Wildcats offensive line has looked like a completely changed group from what they were last season, as Noah Fifita has been much more protected, the running game is potent and the line is as a much better cohesive group altogether on the way to a 4-3 record heading into the BYE week.
Head coach Brent Brennan stated that rebuilding the offensive line was one of the many priorities that needed to be done in the offseason and that was achieved with the addition of Ty Buchanan, Tristan Bounds and Ka'ena Decambra, all of which transferred over from diferent programs and have been a huge asset to the offense.
Adding more dpeth to the line was something that Arizona desperately needed to do as well and it has done that. When guards such as Michael Wooten had to be rotated, Chubba Ma'ae and Jordan Brown stepped up.
When Buchanan and Bounds got hurt or needed a break, Rhino Tapa'atoutai was there to fill in and did a stellar job in protecting the quarterback.
An amplified run game
Brennan stated in a Big 12 media day interview that part of the reason the offense was not able to succeed in the 2024-2025 season was because the offensive line did not do a good enough job in protecting Fifita and getting enough push to get a decent run game going.
Last year, the Arizona offense was ranked 15th in rushing, averaging 3.8 yards per carry and finishing with a total of 1279 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.
The Wildcats still have a ways to go before they are amongst the top of the Big 12, but for now, they are on pace to shatter last years numbers. Arizona now averages 4.2 yards per carry and has rushed for 995 yards and nine touchdowns.
Efficient protection of the quarterback
Last season, Fifita was sacked 28 times through 12 games played, losing a total amount of 220 yards when adding all of them up.
Although there is still plenty of progress to make before the end of the 2025 season, the offensive line has seemed to be a lot more committed in protecting its highly skilled quarterback.
Through seven games, Fifita has been sacked 14 tines and as a result, the offense has lost a total of 131 yards.
Final grade: B-
The Wildcats offensive line receives a B- for the outstanding amount for improvements they have made in both protecting their star quarterback on the way to having the fourth ranked passing game in the Big 12 and becoming a physical group that has gotten enough push to have a successful running game.
Although the line has made leaps and bounds since last year, some cracks have began to form ever since Arizona has gotten into the bulk of the Big 12 schedule.
In the last three games, Arizona has allowed 10 sacks on their quarterback while also averaging 107 yards on the ground. That is a far cry from the 177.3 rushing yards Arizona averaged in the fist four games of the season.
With five games remaining in the season, Arizona has plenty of time to improve and get back to the dominating numbers it had in the first five games and it all starts in the trenches.
Tell us how you would grade the offensive line by commenting on our X account. You can find us by clicking the link. Be sure to also give us a follow while you're there.