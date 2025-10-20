Inside The Wildcats

How Arizona’s O-Line Has Held Up Through Seven Games

Take a look at how we assessed Arizona's offensive line through the last seven games.

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts in the huddle during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats offensive line has looked like a completely changed group from what they were last season, as Noah Fifita has been much more protected, the running game is potent and the line is as a much better cohesive group altogether on the way to a 4-3 record heading into the BYE week.

Head coach Brent Brennan stated that rebuilding the offensive line was one of the many priorities that needed to be done in the offseason and that was achieved with the addition of Ty Buchanan, Tristan Bounds and Ka'ena Decambra, all of which transferred over from diferent programs and have been a huge asset to the offense.

Noah Fifita lining up under center / Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Athletics

Adding more dpeth to the line was something that Arizona desperately needed to do as well and it has done that. When guards such as Michael Wooten had to be rotated, Chubba Ma'ae and Jordan Brown stepped up.

When Buchanan and Bounds got hurt or needed a break, Rhino Tapa'atoutai was there to fill in and did a stellar job in protecting the quarterback.

An amplified run game

Kedrick Reescano celebrating a touchdown with Rhino Tapa'atoutai / Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Athletics

Brennan stated in a Big 12 media day interview that part of the reason the offense was not able to succeed in the 2024-2025 season was because the offensive line did not do a good enough job in protecting Fifita and getting enough push to get a decent run game going.

Last year, the Arizona offense was ranked 15th in rushing, averaging 3.8 yards per carry and finishing with a total of 1279 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Wildcats still have a ways to go before they are amongst the top of the Big 12, but for now, they are on pace to shatter last years numbers. Arizona now averages 4.2 yards per carry and has rushed for 995 yards and nine touchdowns.

Efficient protection of the quarterback

Noah Fifita throwing in a large pocket created by Ka'ena Decambra and Chubba Ma'ae / Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Athletics

Last season, Fifita was sacked 28 times through 12 games played, losing a total amount of 220 yards when adding all of them up.

Although there is still plenty of progress to make before the end of the 2025 season, the offensive line has seemed to be a lot more committed in protecting its highly skilled quarterback.

Through seven games, Fifita has been sacked 14 tines and as a result, the offense has lost a total of 131 yards.

Final grade: B-

Noah Fifita being protected in the red zone by Tristan Bounds / Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Athletics

The Wildcats offensive line receives a B- for the outstanding amount for improvements they have made in both protecting their star quarterback on the way to having the fourth ranked passing game in the Big 12 and becoming a physical group that has gotten enough push to have a successful running game.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Although the line has made leaps and bounds since last year, some cracks have began to form ever since Arizona has gotten into the bulk of the Big 12 schedule.

In the last three games, Arizona has allowed 10 sacks on their quarterback while also averaging 107 yards on the ground. That is a far cry from the 177.3 rushing yards Arizona averaged in the fist four games of the season.

The Wildcats offense huddled together before the start of a play / Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Athletics

With five games remaining in the season, Arizona has plenty of time to improve and get back to the dominating numbers it had in the first five games and it all starts in the trenches.

