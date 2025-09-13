Three Offensive Players That Stood Out
The Arizona Wildcats football team has now started 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after taking down Kansas State in a gritty game that saw both squads try to get up on one another.
Head coach Brent Brennan was more than thrilled about the win and credited his team for fighting through when things started to get tough.
- "I think every football game when you're playing against a program that's as good as you say, there's going to be back and forth, back and forth," Brennan said.
- "Those guys have won a lot of football games for a really long time. They're extremely well coached. They have good players. And so there's going to be back and forth. What I love is, I love the response, because we had two really ugly plays back to back, and then we responded in all three phases. And that's what good teams do, is when something goes wrong, you respond, and that's redline."
By the end of the game, Arizona was the dominant team in total yards with 412 against a K-State defense that was out to prove itself after a sluggish start to the season.
Arizona is now heading into a bye week and will look to polish off the mistakes that were made before it faces a well-disciplined, tough No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones team in Ames, IA.
Here is a list of offensive players who impressed throughout the game.
Ismail Mahdi-22 carries, 189 yards, two catches, 32 yards
Mahdi was an unstoppable force against K-State on Friday and showed why Arizona was excited to sign him through the transfer portal this offseason. He displayed the sort of skills that made him the nation's leader in all-purpose yard in 2023.
His ability to both run between the tackles and burst past the second level with speed is what made him the feature player on Friday. Hos 189-yard game is the most against a Power 4 team so far this season. Altogether, Mahdi finished with 221 all-purpose yards.
Mahdi was a key piece in protecting Noah Fifita in the passing game as well. He picked up a handful of blitzes, living up to the "No block, no rock" mantra that running backs coach Alonzo Carter preaches about.
"I'm so proud of that kid," Brennan said. "Like, what an awesome human being he is. Like, I don't know much, I don't know much time you guys have spent with him, but just his energy, the smile on his face, the way he makes you feel when you're around him, he's really special."
Noah Fifita - 16 for 33, 178 yards, 15 carries, 48 yards and 2 touchdowns
At times, it seemed like Arizona's passing game just could not get up to speed, as a penalty in the red zone negated a touchdown thrown to Sam Olson. A handful of penalties were also called during goal-line situations that may have thrown the flow of the offense out of rhythm
Fifita may not have had the most impressive night when it came to slinging the ball around the field, but what he lacked in that aspect, he made up for in the use of his legs.
Fifita ran for a career-best 48 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, the first time an Arizona quarterback had done so since Khalil Tate ran for four against Colorado in 2017.
Making plays with his legs was something that he had been working on during the offseason and through training camp.
Chubba Ma'ae - 61 snaps, pass blocking: 88.7, run blocking: 62.4 (PFF)
Ma'ae made his first start of the season at the left guard position and did not let the opportunity slip away from him.
He was a force on the interior and played a big part in protecting Fifita when the offense wanted to pass. Ma'ae played a big part in some of the big run plays as well.
Going back to Mahdi's run in the first quarter, Ma'ae pushed his assigned block completely out of the way, which opened up the hole wide enough for the talented running back to burst past the second level.
He did the same against a tackle during Fifita's 15-yard running touchdown, washing him completely over to the right side.
Who stood out to you on the offense?