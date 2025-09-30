Arizona's Upcoming Opponent Sees Major Coaching And Personnel Changes
Fresh off last week's loss against Iowa State, Arizona will be looking to bounce back at home this Saturday against Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys have had some recent changes to both their coaching staff and player personnel.
Oklahoma State fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham earlier this week. This move came just four games into the season, right after the Cowboys lost 45-27 against Baylor. Oklahoma State allowed 612 total yards of offense in that loss.
Through four games, the Cowboys' defense ranks at the bottom of the Big 12 in points allowed (35.6), total yards allowed per game (500.6) and rushing yards per game (215.0).
About Coach Grantham
Grantham was hired by Gundy in December when he was given a three-year deal. He previously spent stints as a defensive coordinator with the Browns in the NFL and for Florida, Mississippi State, Louisville and Georgia in college football. He was most recently the defensive line coach for the Saints last year.
It will be quality control coach Clint Bowen taking over as the interim defensive coordinator for Oklahoma State. Bowen, who had joined the Cowboys coaching staff this past offseason, was previously the defensive coordinator at Kansas from 2014-2018.
This was one of two recent coaching changes made by Oklahoma State after it also let go of the winningest head coach in program history in Mike Gundy, last week following the loss against Tulsa. It was offensive coordinator Doug Meacham who took over for Gundy as the team's interim head coach.
The Cowboys also had a safety enter the transfer portal in DeAndre Boykins. He had just transferred to Oklahoma State this year after spending the previous four seasons at North Carolina. He became the second Cowboys player to enter the transfer portal this week, following the firing of Gundy.
When a coach is fired according to the NCAA rules, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal. This gives players from Oklahoma State till October 24 to enter the portal.
Boykins did not record any stats in the two games he had appeared in this season. Last year with the Tar Heels, he recorded six tackles with one pass breakup in 11 games. Across 38 total appearances across his college career, he has totaled 78 tackles with one interception, two sacks and eight pass breakups.
It is possible Boykins won't be the final Oklahoma State player to enter the transfer portal over the next few weeks.
