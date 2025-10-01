Former Arizona Legend Named Honorary Captain Saturday
There have been a lot of legends that have passed through Tucson in the history of the Arizona football program. One of them will be back at Arizona Stadium on Saturday as Rob Gronkowski is welcomed back as the honorary captain for the Wildcats.
Gronkowski also served as the honorary captain for Arizona back in 2023 against UCLA.
A legend at Arizona, Gronkowski holds the program records for tight ends with 75 career receptions, 1,197 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He also still holds single-season records and single-game records for receptions, with 47 receptions back in the 2008 season and 12 receptions in one game that season that came against Oregon.
Gronkowski went on to be a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft which began a historic career alongside Tom Brady. He also sent plenty of records across his professional career, which included winning four Super Bowls.
Fresh off losing its Big 12 conference opener last week against Iowa State, Arizona will now host its home opener in conference play. It takes on Oklahoma State, a program that sits at the bottom of the conference, which recently fired its head coach in Mike Gundy, and defensive coordinator in Todd Grantham.
The Cowboys have boasted not just the worst defense in the Big 12, but one of the worst defenses in the entire country. Through four games, the Cowboys' defense ranks at the bottom of the Big 12 in points allowed (35.6), total yards allowed per game (500.6) and rushing yards per game (215.0).
It was Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Doug Meacham who took over for Gundy as the team's interim head coach and quality control coach Clint Bowen who took over as the team's interim defensive coordinator.
Following the coaching changes, Oklahoma State has also seen players enter the transfer portal, including safety DeAndre Boykins, who had just transferred to Stillwater after four seasons at North Carolina. Per the NCAA rules, when a coach is fired, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal.
After a 3-0 start to the season at home, followed by a road loss against the Cyclones, Arizona will be looking to move on to 4-1 on the season and 4-1 at home. It would match the number of games the Wildcats won last season.
What are your predictions for Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Cowboys with Gronkowski in attendance? To let us know, be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.