Former Arizona 2026 Cornerback Target Decommits From Oregon State
Arizona's 2026 recruiting class is in a solid spot with 20 prospects committed. However, as the cycle winds down, opportunities open up to bring in more talent, as players will flip their commitments and decommit from schools.
One of those opportunities just happened for Brent Brennan and the Wildcats as a former cornerback target recently decommitted from Oregon State.
Arizona CB Target Decommits From Oregon State
During his initial recruitment, Arizona was the second Division I program to offer Truly Bell, a three-star cornerback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California.
The Wildcats didn't heavily pursue Bell after their initial offer to him, and he eventually committed to Oregon State. However, after the Beavers moved on from head coach Trent Bray, Bell decommitted from the program.
Bell announced his decommitment from Oregon State on X, writing, "Trusting gods plan, Recruitment 100% back open."
Bell isn't a highly touted recruit, but he's a solid prospect. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1,999 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, the No. 180 cornerback, and the No. 181 player from California.
While he may not be a top prospect, the Wildcats only have one cornerback commit in their 2026 class and would love to add another. Before he committed to Oregon State, Bell held a total of 13 offers, so other programs are expected to get involved now that his recruitment has reopened.
If Arizona ultimately decides to make a push for Bell, they'll likely face the most competition from Fresno State. The young cornerback took an official visit with the Bulldogs back in June, and now that he's no longer committed to Oregon State, they'll try to land him once again.
According to 247Sports, the Wildcats' 2026 class ranks as the 42nd in the country, so there's a chance that Brennan and his staff are content with their class and don't pursue Bell. However, if they want to add him, they have the resources to land him fairly easily.
Given that the program has a long-standing relationship with Bell, first extending him an offer back in 2023, it would make sense for the two sides to still have mutual interest now. It'll be interesting to see if Arizona does get involved and if they can land another commit in the 2026 cycle.
