A Look at Arizona's 2026 Defensive Recruiting Class
Arizona has played six of its 12 games in the 2025 season. As the year rolls on, the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. Here's a look at how the Wildcats' 2026 offensive recruiting class looks up to this point.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have done a solid job in the 2026 cycle. According to 247Sports, their 2026 class ranks as the 42nd-best in the country with a total of 20 commits. Of those 20, eight play on the offensive side of the ball. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.
*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.
Defensive Linemen
Keytrin Harris, Three-Star, Chandler Arizona
Manoah Faupusa, Three-Star, Rancho Santa Margarita, California
EDGEs
Prince Williams, Three-Star, Las Vegas, Nevada
Harvie Moeai, Three-Star, Lehi, Utah
Linebackers
Jaden Parker, Three-Star, Anna, Texas
Dash Fifita, Three-Star, Rancho Santa Margarita, California
Cornerbacks
Xaier Hiler, Three-Star, Denton, Texas
Safeties
Griffin Tillis, Three-Star, Spring, Texas
Which Commit Should Fans Be Most Excited About?
The commit that Arizona fans should be most excited about is Prince Williams. While he isn't a super highly touted recruit, only ranked as the No. 63 EDGE in the class, the Bishop Gorman High School star has been incredibly productive throughout his high school career.
In 2024, he recorded an impressive 74 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. While it's hard to say that production will immediately carry over to the Power Four level, he should become a star on the Wildcats' defensive line sooner rather than later.
Which Commit Will Make An Immediate Impact?
The player in the Wildcats' 2026 class who should make an immediate impact is Xaier Hiler. Hiler is the highest-rated defensive player in Arizona's class, and with the program's secondary expected to lose a lot of talent after 2025, there's a strong chance he plays as a true freshman.
Which Position Group Should Help the Wildcats Improve the Most?
Between the EDGEs and defensive linemen that the Wildcats have committed, the front seven should improve with this recruiting class. Not only did Brennan bring in players who can rush the passer, but the interior defensive linemen they brought in should bolster Arizona's depth in the trenches.
Aside from Williams, none of them will likely see significant playtime their freshman year, but having bodies across the defensive line is vital to any team's success, and Brennan made sure the Wildcats would have that with this class.
