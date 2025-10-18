Inside The Wildcats

A Look at Arizona's 2026 Defensive Recruiting Class

The Wildcats are halfway through the 2025 season. Here's how their 2026 recruiting class is shaping up on defense.

Max Dorsey

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Arizona has played six of its 12 games in the 2025 season. As the year rolls on, the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to wind down. Here's a look at how the Wildcats' 2026 offensive recruiting class looks up to this point.

Arizona State's 2026 Defensive Recruiting Class

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have done a solid job in the 2026 cycle. According to 247Sports, their 2026 class ranks as the 42nd-best in the country with a total of 20 commits. Of those 20, eight play on the offensive side of the ball. Here's a look at those players, their star ratings, and where they are from.

*Note: All star-ratings come from 247Sports.

Defensive Linemen

Deshawn McKnight
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) celebrates after he tackles the Kansas State Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Keytrin Harris, Three-Star, Chandler Arizona

Manoah Faupusa, Three-Star, Rancho Santa Margarita, California

EDGEs

Prince Williams, Three-Star, Las Vegas, Nevada

Arizona footbal
Iowa State Cyclones' punt returner Xavier Townsend (4) gets tackle by Arizona Wildcats special team Dominic Lolesio (42) during punt return in the first quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harvie Moeai, Three-Star, Lehi, Utah

Linebackers

Jaden Parker, Three-Star, Anna, Texas

Dash Fifita, Three-Star, Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Cornerbacks

Ayden Garne
Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) makes a catch around Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) during the first quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xaier Hiler, Three-Star, Denton, Texas

Safeties

Griffin Tillis, Three-Star, Spring, Texas

Michael Dansby
Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) stiff arms Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Which Commit Should Fans Be Most Excited About?

The commit that Arizona fans should be most excited about is Prince Williams. While he isn't a super highly touted recruit, only ranked as the No. 63 EDGE in the class, the Bishop Gorman High School star has been incredibly productive throughout his high school career.

In 2024, he recorded an impressive 74 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. While it's hard to say that production will immediately carry over to the Power Four level, he should become a star on the Wildcats' defensive line sooner rather than later.

Which Commit Will Make An Immediate Impact?

Arizona footbal
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates an interception he caught from the Brigham Young Cougars with his team during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The player in the Wildcats' 2026 class who should make an immediate impact is Xaier Hiler. Hiler is the highest-rated defensive player in Arizona's class, and with the program's secondary expected to lose a lot of talent after 2025, there's a strong chance he plays as a true freshman.

Which Position Group Should Help the Wildcats Improve the Most?

Arizona footbal
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Between the EDGEs and defensive linemen that the Wildcats have committed, the front seven should improve with this recruiting class. Not only did Brennan bring in players who can rush the passer, but the interior defensive linemen they brought in should bolster Arizona's depth in the trenches.

Aside from Williams, none of them will likely see significant playtime their freshman year, but having bodies across the defensive line is vital to any team's success, and Brennan made sure the Wildcats would have that with this class.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona's 2026 defensive recruiting class.

Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.