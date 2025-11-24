Arizona vs. ASU: Early Look and Defensive Keys
The Arizona Wildcats are now 8-3 after dominating the Baylor Bears on Senior Day, shutting them out in the second half and exploding on offense to exit Casino Del Sol Stadium with a 41-17 victory for the fourth consecutive win.
The Wildcats utilized a balanced mix of both the pass game and the rush game to confuse the defense and provide opportunities for gushing plays that the Bears couldn't counter.
The defense needed to make adjustments following a first half that saw it allow 17 points and 122 yards through the air to yielding 40 passing yards and no points, while also forcing three turnovers in the huge win in front of 41,199 fans at home.
Arizona will now look to carry that momentum into the last game of the regular season, when it plays its long-time rivals, Arizona State, in the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup, one of college football's oldest rivalries.
A brief history
The Wildcats and the Sun Devils have been playing each other since 1899, with Arizona holding the edge in the heated rivalry, 51-47-1. Arizona lost the last game by a score of 49-7, but won the previous two games, 38-35 in 2022 and 59-23 in 2023.
The Wildcats' longest winning streak against the Sun Devils is 11. The streak lasted from 1932 to 1937 until the rivalry was put on hold.
It was then picked back up in 1941, when the Wildcats won the next two games, and the two teams didn't meet again until 1946, when Arizona won the following three games, until ASU finally snapped the streak in 1949 by a 34-7 score.
On offense
ASU has dipped in the offensive rankings throughout the season as it has had to endure injuries to its best players. It currently sits as the 12th best scoring offense through 11 games played, 3rd in rushing, 8th in passing, 10th in the red zone, and 5th overall.
The Sun Devils are led by backup quarterback Jeff Sims, who took over for Sam Leavitt, who is set to transfer to Virginia Tech in the off-season. In seven games played, Sims has thrown for 772 yards on 67 completions with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jordyn Tyson leads all receivers with 689 yards and eight touchdowns through eight games played. Tyson hadn't played in a game since ASU's win over Texas Tech, but was finally healthy enough to suit up against Colorado this past Saturday.
Running back Raleek Brown is the Big 12's second-best running back statistically, as he has gained 1078 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns through 11 games played.
Despite ASU's success on offense, it will have to battle with an Arizona defense that ranks 2nd in the Big 12. Although Arizona is ranked 8th in rushing defense, it has shut down its last two opponents in that category in the second half, using a loaded front and a linebacking corps that has been relentless under the leadership of Danny Gonzales.
Sims and Tyson will have a tough time against the Wildcats' 1st-ranked passing defense, which leads the conference with 16 interceptions. In the second half of last Saturday's game against Baylor, Arizona made its passing attack non-existent by allowing just 40 yards.
On defense
ASU has the 5th-best total defense in the Big 12. It features three players who are in the top 25 in tackles, three in TFL's and four in sacks.
The Sun Devils' relentless pursuit of the ball has made them the 2nd-best rushing defense in the conference. Linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has been a key piece of that rushing defense, as he has logged 89 total tackles through 11 games and averages 8.1 per game, which puts him at No. 7. He is also 3rd in TFLs, 13 and averages 1.18 per game.
Arizona's passing defense ranks 11th in the conference, with the 12th-most interceptions (7) and second-most sacks (31). Elliott not only leads the Sun Devils in tackles and TFLs, but he also leads the team in sacks with seven through 11 games.
Defensive back Keith Abney II is second in the Big 12 with 11 pass breakups through 11 games and also has an interception. He and two other Sun Devils are in the top 25 in that category.
Despite ASU's tough rushing defense, it will have a hard time continuing its mean streak going up against Ismail Mahdi, who ran for 93 yards, averaged 6.8 per carry and scored a touchdown. Kedrick Reescano was also a menace coming out of the backfield, as he scored three times on the ground while rushing for 46 yards.
The passing defense will also have its hands full, as it will have to deal with Kris Hutson, who has become Noah Fifita's primary target and is coming off a game in which he caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Fifita's highly accurate arm and ability to spread the ball around to his many weapons are the reasons Arizona ranks 4th in the Big 12 in passing offense.
The Wildcats will need to be on their toes when it comes to protecting FIfita in the pocket, as Tristan Bounds is likely out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury, leaving redshirt freshman Matthew Lado to fulfill the duties.
