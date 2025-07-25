Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: UA QB Nick Foles
Throughout time, Arizona has seen many great players come and go, moving on to the next level and making an impact in the NFL. In all, The Wildcats have had 290 players get selected in the NFL Draft and most recently saw seven players over the last two drafts be selected.
Now, one of the players that made it to the NFL and played quarterback for 11 years with six different NFL teams and winning a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP will be honored this year as an inductee into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in Nick Foles.
The gold standard of Arizona quarterbacks is Foles, who transferred into the program after spending time at ASU and Michigan State. He started his UA career as the backup to Matt Scott before taking over the job three games into the season.
During his time with the Wildcats, Foles had numerous memorable games and moments that live in the minds of all Arizona fans. The one that tops them all was UA’s 34-27 win over No. 9 Iowa where he passed for 303 yards and two touchdowns against the Hawkeyes.
Although NFL career shouldn’t count towards college rankings, Foles did cement his legacy in the pros by going on a historic playoff run with the Eagles that was capped off with a Super Bowl 41-33 win over the Patriots. Not only did his team get the win but he won the MVP becoming the first WIldcat to win the award.
At the end of his career, Foles finished 1st in passing yards (10,011), passing touchdowns (67) and total offense (9,712) while completing 67% of his passing attempts.
