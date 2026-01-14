Why Arizona Football Just Got Better on Special Teams

The transfer portal has been active for every team in College Football since opening up. That is the place now, where teams go to get better for next season. It is all about finding the players that you think could come in and give your program a better chance to win games next season.

Players want to go to a team that also gives them the ability to become starters, as they want to get their playing in and get ready for the next level. And we all know money is now involved as well.

Upward trajectory

After a good season for the Arizona Wildcats in 2025, they are looking to get better for the 2026 college football season. Yes, they did have a winning record, but they know that they could take this program to bigger and better heights.

The Wildcats did not end their season the way they wanted to, with a loss in their bowl game, but they are going to take that into the offseason and learn from the things that did not go right in that game and in others this past season.

Full-program evaluation

Arizona is looking at everything from top to bottom and how it can get better next season. This team and coaching staff want to be competing for a conference championship next season. That is the goal, and they have the staff in place.

Now, in the transfer portal, they are looking to add to their roster and make it better. The Wildcats want to get better in different areas if they can. They have the resources to do and that is huge for any problem to have.

Arizona made a recent move that may fly under the radar this offseason but will be shown next season. That is getting a commitment from punter Ryan Harris . Harris played for the Washington State Cougars last season. He is one of the best punters in the portal and will now compete for the Wildcats next season.

Wildcats Add Punter in Transfer Portal

"As a kickoff specialist, Harris kicked off 65 times with 40 touchbacks. His best game of the season came against San Diego State when he punted six times with a long of 60 and put two punts inside the 20, while also having touchbacks on all seven kickoffs in the win," said Jason Scheer of 247Sports.

"When Harris was a junior, he walked onto Washington State and appeared in three games. He kicked off 11 times, recorded 10 touchbacks, and made one tackle in the season-opening win over Portland State as he was named WSU Special Teams Player of the Week."

