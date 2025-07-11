Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Fixing the Offense
The Wildcats finished 4-8 on the year and ended the season on a two-game losing streak and lost seven of the last eight games. It was the first season under new head coach Brent Brennan and his staff.
Now as Brennan and quarterback Noah Fifita look to get things back on track, Arizona has made changes to its roster and staff to accomplish this goal.
As we get closer to training camp, there are areas where the WIldcats need to improve in order to have a better 2025 season.
On the offensive end, Arizona was an up and down unit that didn’t click like a smooth running machine. The WIldcats had issues getting over the 50-yard line after the 61-point against New Mexico to open up the season.
After that, Arizona averaged 18.8 PPG ranking near the bottom of the Big 12 and the bottom nationally as well.
Fifita struggled to keep up off the ground by getting sacked 28 times while throwing 12 interceptions to his 18 touchdowns while completing 61% of his passes.
Not only did Arizona have issues in the passing game but the Wildcats offensive scheme was inconsistent and at times went away from the running game.
And when the Wildcats did run the football, they didn’t have enough success to keep it rolling with the team trailing too far behind in games.
When things aren’t going right with injuries on the offensive line, usually teams look to go into uptempo mode to get the ball out of the hands of their QB quickly. However, Arizona was a slow pace team and really didn’t mix things up with its scheme.
In the podcast, Hutchison goes over all the offensive issues that hurt Arizona in 2024 and talks about how the team can go about fixing those issues.
