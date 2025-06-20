EXCLUSIVE: Anhor Johnson Talks Early Recruitment From Arizona
It is never too early to start recruiting prospects. There are many steps to a player's recruitment, and the class of 2028 is quickly approaching the first step of the process, which is receiving offers. With the class of 2026 gaining all of the attention and the class of 2027 being on deck, that leaves a decision for schools to make when it comes to going ahead and recruiting the class of 2028 or waiting awhile before doing so.
One of the schools that recruits the class very well at this time is the Arizona Wildcats, who have been targeting many of the nation's best prospects in the class. One of the prospects to receive an offer from the Wildcats is Anhor Johnson. Johnson is an athlete from the state of California, as he currently attends Orange Lutheran High School.
The Orange Lutheran High School football star holds many offers, including the Akron Zips, UConn Huskies, and the Arizona Wildcats.
The Arizona Wildcats target caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and preview his recruitment.
"It feels great having an offer from Arizona because you know, as a freshman, just trying to get my name out and getting recognized."
The talented recruit is looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Viney. He explains why.
"I will want to build an even stronger relationship with Coach Viney bc he will be my Defensive Backs coach if I choose the Wildcats, and he was the one who offered me as a freshman," the Wildcats target confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
Visiting the program isn't out of the prediction. He details his plan.
"Yes, I plan to visit maybe on one of our bye weeks or next spring, just to get a feeling of being a Wildcat."
There are a few schools standing out, but the Wildcats are one of his leaders.
"Arizona is definitely standing out from being my biggest offer, but also Western Kentucky, Texas State, and UConn are showing love."
There are many things that comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona Wildcats program.
"When I think of Arizona I think of nice, hot and calm vibes but also very hardworking and consistent."
The Arizona Wildcats target has a goal and a mindset in mind that there will be many schools joining the picture following a successful fall.
"I don’t have any top schools right now, but best believe after this Szn when I have 30+ I will have a lot of top schools in my mind."
