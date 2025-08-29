Three Names to Know on Arizona's 2027 RB Board
The Arizona Wildcats continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting class as they have landed many different positions in the 2026 class list, and they continue to do their job when it comes to getting the best players in the class that were on their recruiting board before their announcement that they would be joining the Wildcats class.
Arizona Wildcats are looking to land even more talented prospects in the 2026 class; however, it has become more visible is the fact that they have landed the majority of the guys that they are going to take in the 2026 recruiting class.
There aren't many names left for the 2026 recruiting classes. They remain to be tied up with the players that they already have committed and unless they have plans to flip someone they're gonna be many that will join this class later on in the cycle as they will likely wrap it up with the guys that they already have committed to them in the 2026 recruiting class however that is pretty good for them in their expectations as they definitely exceeded expectations this summer.
One of the positions that they did an excellent job at it the 2026 running back position as they were able to land Brandon Smith, who has plenty of talent and has shown time and time again that he will be one of the better players in this class, it simply could see the field very early on things to the amount of talent that he boasts.
The Wildcats will help to carry over this amount of talent to the next level, as well as to the next recruiting classes. They will be looking to land one of the better 2027 running backs as well and they will hope that they can continue what they're doing.
They have already started to recruit the class heavily, many different positions, including the running back position, which is obviously a position of need in every single class, as most classes will be one running back per class; however, some will take multiple per class, which makes it even more intriguing along the way
The Arizona Wildcats have offered double-digit prospects at the running back position as they continue to search for who could be their possible commit in the 2027 recruiting class. Many names should recognize us. They embark on their recruiting journey, and here are just three names that fans should know entering fall.
Noah Roberts: Roberts is a talent who is far wiser than his age. Robert is by far one of the most talented running backs in the class, as he has so many key quality traits that will land him at nearly any school he wants to go to.
He has received offers from many different programs across the nation. He remains to pick up offers and interest as he was set to visit many different schools this fall, which is very key and his recruitment as he has a huge name.
The track and field star will land somewhere big and will likely be a day one contributor to whatever team he joins, and if he finds a way to commit to the Arizona Wildcats, it is safe to say that he will likely be one of their top running backs immediately the moment he steps foot on campus, and that will be nearly anywhere he goals.
Landen Williams-Callis: The talented prospect is the highest-rated player in the class at the running back position that the talented Wildcats have offered, and they will go all in for him if they can land him. However, the competition for him is much deeper than what some can imagine.
This will be a major recruiting battle, and if they're going to land and they're gonna have to do a great job when it comes to recruiting. Similar to Roberts, wherever he goes, he's going to be a star immediately.
Duece Jones-Drew: The son of the former NFL star is another player that the Wildcats will target however they will have to be out many different teams, including the UCLA Bruins have started to become a priority place for him as well as a few other schools like Miami, which is a school that he has fell in love with simply due to the coaching staff.
If the Wildcats can get him on a visit as much as possible, however, they will have to do a lot of work to lend him similar to the other two guys, but to say he isn't a top target would just be a lie.
