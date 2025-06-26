EXCLUSIVE: Major Lee Talks Early Wildcats Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have many standout recruits that they are targeting on their recruiting board. This includes recruits from the 2026, 2027, 2028, and the 2029 recruiting classes.
One of the recruits that they have been targeting in the 2028 recruiting class is Major Lee. Lee is one of the better players in the class and is listed as an athlete. The talented prospect holds offers from both Fresno State and Arizona, according to 247Sports.
The talented prospect recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss his offer from the Arizona Wildcats, and also discuss his recruitment as a whole, despite it being extremely early in his recruiting process.
"What it means to be offered from Arizona is a lot, but mostly just being noticed, the staff noticed my talent, my skills, and my ability to be coached," Lee confirmed when he was speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats football offer.
The talented prospect from Clovis West High School in Fresno, California, talked about which coaches he wants to speak with and build a relationship with the most.
"The coaches that I'm looking forward to a relationship with are definitely Coach Alonzo Carter and Coach Brennan. I think it’s important that players have a relationship with their coaches because it builds trust, and that's what you need in football on and off the field."
The visiting process is crucial, and luckily for the Wildcats, they will be hosting the standout 2028 prospect.
"100% I plan on visiting, Arizona was my first offer, and it’s only right if I show love back to them because of the opportunity they gave to me."
There are many schools that are standing out for the recruit, including the two schools that have already offered him.
"The schools that are standing out to me are Arizona and Fresno State because those are my only 2 offers at the moment."
There are many things that can come to mind when someone thinks of Arizona. This includes the heat.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of football and the heat because that is the hottest place I've ever been."
Where do the Wildcats stand despite it being early in the recruitment of Lee?
"Overall, though, the Wildcats stand in a great place for me, considering that they were my first offer and that they showed me love."
