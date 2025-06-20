EXCLUSIVE: 2028 Carl Noisette Talks Arizona Wildcats Offer
The Arizona Wildcats have been targeting many recruits inside the state of Georgia, which is a very key state for many schools, as it is one of the better states down south. The state produces recruits left and right in many different classes, including already producing some top targets in the 2028 class, even when the 2026 recruiting class has yet to wrap up.
One of the recruits that the Wildcats have targeted in the 2028 class and inside the state of Georgia is Carl Noisette. Noisette is an offensive lineman prospect from Duluth High School in Duluth, Georgia. The 2028 prospect has already received many scholarship offers from schools, despite not even being able to contact coaches through the phone until this time next year.
Noisette holds offers from schools such as the Kentucky Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and the Arizona Wildcats. Noisette caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI recently to discuss what is next in his recruitment.
"First off, having offers as a freshman is all glory to the man above. Being offered by Arizona is special to me because they are very exotic and special," the Peach State offensive lineman confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit has a specific coach on the Wildcats staff with whom he is looking forward to building a relationship with.
"Being able to build with Coach Oglesby would be a blessing moving on in my recruiting process!"
The talented recruit is looking forward to visiting the Wildcats, as he already has a timeline set to make this happen.
"I do plan on visiting around there 3-4 game mark, getting to know the school and coaches would be the main reason for the visit!"
There is one school that has really started to stand out. That school is Virginia Tech. He details why.
"Right now, Virginia Tech is really high on my list, being a school that offered me young and is pursuing me really hard!"
There are many things that can come to mind when the term Arizona is brought up. The Duluth offensive lineman details what comes to mind for him.
"When I think about Arizona, I think about the culture and the things built around it!"
The Wildcats are in a good position for now, as the recruit details where they stand in his recruitment.
"Arizona is pretty high on my list right now! Just seeing where the future takes us!"
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!