EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Fujikawa Talks Arizona Wildcats Offer
The Arizona Wildcats have started to pick through the 2028 class, as they have started to identify some of the best prospects in the class. This includes Hunter Fujikawa from the state of Hawaii. The Hawaii prospect is one of the better QBs in the class and he holds offers from many schools, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Arizona Wildcats, and many more.
Fujikawa recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his Arizona Wildcats offer, relationship, and more.
"Getting offered by Arizona, especially while I was on an unofficial visit, was an unforgettable experience. It felt special because I was there in person, saw the facilities, and talked face to face with the coaches. When they offered me it truly meant a lot. Coming from Hawaii, where exposure is limited, sometimes you feel like you have to work extra hard to be seen, so for Arizona to recognize my potential early really meant a lot to me," the Arizona Wildcats target confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented prospect is looking forward to building a strong relationship with a few of the Arizona Wildcats coaches. he details who and more.
"I’m really looking forward to building a strong relationship with Coach Brennan and Coach Doege. I'm interested in learning more about their offensive system and how they develop their QBs. I could already tell during the visit that the coaching staff has a lot of passion, which is something I'm looking for in a program because I feel that it is important for bringing out the best in players."
Visiting can be back in the plans after he visited already in the past.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit again. I hope to be back sometime this fall to watch a game. I want to experience the game day atmosphere and feel the energy from the fans."
The talented recruit talked about his process, and how it is still early. This hasn't stopped the Wildcats from being a top school.
"All the offers that I've gotten so far are very important to me. I'm extremely grateful to every school that's taken the time to believe in me and offer me an opportunity. As a 2028 QB, I'm still early in the process, so I’m focusing on building relationships, learning about each program, and seeing where I will fit best."
There are many things that come to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona Wildcats. This includes the strong building they have done so far.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of a program that’s building something strong. The staff seems truly committed to helping players succeed both on the field and in life after football. Arizona isn’t just another school to me, it’s a place that made me feel like I was valued."
The Arizona Wildcats have started to become a top school. The 2028 QB explains how.
"The Wildcats are definitely one of the top schools on my current list of offers. They made me feel like I could be a part of something special. I’m still early in the recruiting process, but Arizona made a strong impression on me with how they’re building the future of the program. I’m excited to keep learning more about them and continuing that relationship as I grow in this journey."
