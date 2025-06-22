EXCLUSIVE: 2028 Christopher Chizer Talks Early Arizona Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have started to recruit players in a plethora of classes. While they have already done solid work in the 2026 recruiting class, they have also spread out their focus to the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.
In fact, the Arizona Wildcats have been one of the most outstanding programs thus far in the 2028 recruiting class, as they have offered many of the better prospects and have started to gain interest in the Wildcats as a whole.
One of the players that they have offered is Christopher Chizer. Chizer is a running back prospect from Dekaney High School in Houston, Texas. The Texas High School football star measures in at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds according to 247Sports, and holds offers from both Tulsa and Arizona.
Arizona Wildcats target Chizer recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI in an interview where he discussed his offer, the schools that have started to stand out, and many more topics.
"It’s a god blessing for real," the talented prospect confirmed when talking about his Arizona Wildcats offer with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful to build a relationship with one of the coaches on the Arizona Wildcats' staff. That coach being his position coach, as well as an assistant head coach.
"I want to build a relationship with Coach Alonzo Carter because of his character is unmatched."
There are many important stages in the recruiting process, which include the visit process. This is arguably the most important stage outside of the commitment and signing stage. Many recruits will announce their commitment following a visit or a series of visits.
"I plan to visit, to see how the workouts, temp, facilities, etc. I am unaware of a date or even a timeline at this time," said Chizer.
There are many schools that have started to stand out in the recruitment process. This includes the Arizona Wildcats, who made the list.
"Texas A&M, Tulsa, Texas Tech, and Arizona."
While there are many things that have started to stick out, the heat is one of the things that stands out to the prospect who is considering the Wildcats.
"I think of the heat and Tetairoa McMillan."
The talented prospect would leave off with a message about his high school team.
"It’s going to be a young team this year, but we are some dawgs, so don’t count us out, but we should have the playoff spot secured this season," the Wildcats target stated.
