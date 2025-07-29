Arizona Wildcats In-State Commitment Overview
The Arizona Wildcats are one of the better teams in the nation, as they have added many different players in the state of Arizona.
This is something they take pride in, as they have been looking to land the best recruits in the nation. It is no secret that the state of Arizona produces many elite-level prospects. This is something that the Wildcats take advantage of, but they haven't landed a ton of guys in the class, as they have only landed three in-state commitments in the class of 2026 thus far.
Arizona Wildcats On SI took the time to do a deep dive on which prospects in their class reside inside the Arizona state line. It also raises the question, "Will they land more prospects from inside the state?" That question is answered by Arizona Wildcats On SI in the story as well. Here is what you should know about the high school commits from inside the state of Arizona.
Malachi Joyner is one of the top targets for the Arizona WIldcats that committed to the Wildcats. This comes as he is also one of the better players in the class that they have put together inside the state of Arizona. He detailed his decision.
“I’ve always loved UA as a kid,” he said. “The coaching staff and coach Oglesby also played a big part in my decision," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
Keytrin Harris is another player from inside the state that they have landed in recent memory, and they continue to make a difference in the recruiting scene when it comes to adding players like Harris to the picture. While he hasn't discussed the commitment he made, he was a top target for many schools like the UCLA Bruins and the Missouri Tigers, who pushed extremely hard for him in his recruitment.
Hamisi Juma is in a similar boat for the Wildcats as Keytrin Harris. He hasn't discussed his commitment, but from what we know he is extremely pleased with the decision he has made, and is one of the top targets for many school across the nation. He remains a crucial piece for the in-state recruiting circuit.
The Arizona Wildcat swill continue to search for in-state commitments, and they will likely gain some commitments in the state of Arizona, as they have to battle tough teams like the Arizona State Sun Devils for the prospects they want.
