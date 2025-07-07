Arizona Legend Ortege Jenkins Breaks Down Harris Addition
The Wildcats and coach Brent Brennan have added more beef to the defensive line as four-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris has announced his decision to commit to Arizona. With Harris’ commitment, UA now has 20 for the 2026 class and sits at No. 40 nationally in recruiting.
Harris is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman from Chandler, Ariz. out of Compass Prep where he has built himself up as the third ranked recruit in the state of Arizona.
Before picking UA, Harris took two official visits with the first coming on March 29 and the second on June 30 ahead of the holiday week.
For Harris, he picked the Wildcats over offers from California, Missouri and Arizona State. The main recruiter for him was defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who has been tasked with strengthening the line.
However, there is a UA connection with Harris that goes back before his visits with this coaching staff. That connection is that former Wildcats legend Ortege Jenkins trained him, getting him in football shape and ready for not only high school ball but for the college level.
With the Arizona connection, us at Arizona Wildcats On Si reached out to Jenkins to talk about Harris to give you a better understanding of the prospect.
Q: How have you seen Harris develop as a player?
OJ: “Development has been sensational, his junior year he came into Narbonne with a great attitude, great motor and high leadership qualities,” he said. “Now he has gained 15 pounds of muscle, we look forward to him dominating his senior year, possibly working to grab that fifth star with rivals.”
Q: What have you noticed out of him during your training session?
OJ: “Really dedicated to his craft,” he said. “He’s really focused on having a big senior year after missing a few games last year. He’s really focused on the main thing, getting faster, stronger and getting technically and mechanically sound.”
Q: What makes him one of the best players in the state of Arizona?
OJ: “There’s no one in the state of Arizona with the size, speed, power and dominance like Keytrin Harris,” he said. “The 6-foot-4, 305-pound frame is something you can't find.”
Q: How important is it for Arizona to keep the in-state talent home?
OJ: “In-home talent goal is always important. You wanna start with dominating the recruiting process in-state and then move around the surrounding states,” he said. “So U of A has done a good job with securing the top defensive lineman in the state without question.”
Q: What makes Harris a great fit for the Arizona program?
OJ: “What makes Keytrin a good fit for Arizona once again is the size, speed, and athleticism,” he said. “The scheme of Arizona which runs four down linemen is a big plus as well and will put him in position to dominate.”
