Arizona Lands In-State Three-Star Recruit for 2026 Class
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been red hot on the recruiting trail by landing 11 commitments during the month of July. Now, things are picking back up with a major commitment from three-star defensive end Prince Williams on the Fourth of July.
However, now the Wildcats and Brennan have added more beef to the defensive line as three-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris has announced his decision to commit to Arizona.
Now, Arizona is sitting at 18 commitments for the 2026 class, which is starting to add more beef with each addition.
Harris is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman from Chandler, Ariz. out of Compass Prep where he has built himself up as the third ranked recruit in the state of Arizona.
Before picking UA, Harris took two official visits with the first coming on March 29 and the second on June 30 ahead of the holiday week.
For Harris, he picked the Wildcats over offers from California, Missouri and Arizona State. The main recruiter for him was defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who has been tasked with strengthening the line.
When looking at this recruitment, the major thing that played in the Wildcats hands was the work that Salave’a put into getting Harris to take two official visits.
When talking to numerous recruits, the No. 1 thing they talk about is the family atmosphere and how it feels like being at home. Well, the only way you get to see that and understand that is if the coaches are able to get them to take a visit.
So, credit Salave’a and the staff for getting Harris on campus twice and showing him what the community and university has to offer incoming players that are looking to call a place home for the next 3-to-4 years.
Plus, when you look at the other schools interested in Harris, the thing that stands out is that they weren’t close to the Chandler area. Is a expensive flight away and Missouri is a long and costly flight from home. The factor of playing close to family is something that is hard to overlook for most recruits.
This is now the second day in-a-row that Arizona has been able to land a high-level defensive lineman to its recruiting class. The only way to win games in football is to control both sides of the line of scrimmage and UA is working on making that goal more achievable for the future.
