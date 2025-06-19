EXCLUSIVE: Paris Melvin Recaps Official Visit And Arizona Recruitment
The Arizona Wildcats have started to break through in the recruiting scene when it comes to the future classes, such as the 2026 recruiting circle. The talented Wildcats have many targets that have already visited the program, and enjoyed their time, including one of the most underrated athletes inside the state of Texas, which is a state that the Wildcats recruit very well in.
That player is Cy Springs High School in Cypress, Texas. he is a very talented recruit that is listed as an athlete. He has been one of the many targets to visit the Arizona Wildcats, and be blown away. They have plenty of competition, as he holds offers from over 30 schools, and can go to nearly any school in the country. He ranks as the 138th prospect in the nation, and that makes him a high four-star in the recruiting circuit.
Melvin caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his current recruitment and recap his official visit to the great state of Arizona ahead of his verbal commitment that could come any time now.
"I mean, first and foremost, I’m thankful and blessed, so I’m glad they took a chance on me," the Texas high school football star stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The coaches have the chance to be a difference maker in a player's recruitment. Luckily for the talented prospect and the Arizona Wildcats, he has a great relationship with all of the coaches due to his flexibility to play nearly anywhere on the field.
"I am really close with every coach on the staff since they're one of the schools that want me playing both sides of the ball," the Wildcats target confirmed.
Visiting the Wildcats again will likely happen again especially if he commits to the Wildcats, as he already visited.
"I’ve already visited and gone on my OV to Arizona, and it was amazing. I most definitely plan on going back."
There are many schools that are standing out. This includes the Arizona Wildcats.
"I would have to say UofH, Baylor, and Texas outside of Arizona, just mainly because I feel at home and it is a priority."
What comes to mind when the 2026 priority target thinks of the Arizona Wildcats?
"When I think of Arizona, I think of great people. Arizona is most definitely in the mix, for sure, no doubt about it."
