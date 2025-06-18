EXCLUSIVE: Cantrell Eubanks Talks Arizona And More
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to build a top-tier recruiting circuit, and they have been on the up-hill climb as of recent in the 2026 recruiting class. One of the things that makes the elite recruiting school elite is their ability to recruit well in multiple classes at once.
Some of the schools to able do this well are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and others near the top. This is something that the Arizona Wildcats will work on as they have already been in contact with players at a plethora of different schools.
One of the positions that they have been targeting heavily in the 2027 class is the running back position, with a specific running back coming to mind. That running back is Cantrell Eubanks, the talented running back out of Victorville, California. The Victory Valley High School star holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, the Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Memphis Tigers, and many more.
The talented prospect from the state of California recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss where the Wildcats stand in his recruitment, what the offer means to him, and many more topics of discussion.
"It feels great receiving an offer from a top program so early in my career," the high school football star stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented prospect is looking forward to building a relationship with multiple coaches in his recruitment, including two Wildcats' staff members.
"Coach Alonzo (Carter) and Coach Brett Are. These two are the ones I’m closest to as of right now, and these are the two that offered me. They also came down to see me."
Visiting is in the plans, and is likely to happen very soon, the talented prospect confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"Yes, I plan to visit because it’s a school I can see myself at, and I plan to visit this summer," said Eubanks.
Rankings have yet to be put in place by the recruit at this time.
"As on now, all of them are standing out"
Thinking of a school can bring plenty of thoughts to a recruit's mind. The talented recruit explained what came to his mind.
"Hard physical run game football."
The Wildcats' target is hopeful they can stay high in his recruitment.
"They stand up high in my recruiting process and I hope they can stay there."