Three Arizona Commits to Watch From the 2026 Recruiting Class
The 2026 recruiting class for Arizona is starting to take shape as the team and head coach Brent Brennan have gotten 17 commitments, thus far. As of right now, the Wildcats sit at No. 63 nationally according to the On3 team rankings.
Although the class is 14 spots worse than the previous season, Arizona is starting to land high-level recruits and filling depth holes with the current state of the class.
The month of June was friendly to Arizona with the team landing 11 of the Wildcats’ 17 commitments. So far there are three players that stand out from the rest that make this class very interesting if Brennan is able to get these players to signing day.
The last three additions to the class are the guys people need to keep an eye on. They are players that might make an impact in the near future of the program. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean their freshmen necessarily but also their second year in the program.
You have to start with four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who picked the Wildcats over UCLA and Kentucky. Rios gives Brennan his first high-level QB that he has landed in recruiting while with Arizona.
Now, Rios isn’t guaranteed to start his first season. However, if Noah Fifitia leaves for the next level, this gives the WIldcats an option to compete for the starting job.
The second player fans should keep an eye on is three-star edge rusher Prince Williams, who picked Arizona over BYU and Utah.
Williams has a good frame sitting at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds. He has the type of body that a good strength coach can help grow and help him become a high-level college rusher.
Lastly, running back Brandon Smith, who picked Arizona over California when he made his decision.
“I am still an athlete at heart as I feel I can play anywhere on the field. Rather it’s at running back, outside linebacker or at safety. I just love the game of football and will play anywhere to help my team win,” Smith said. “ But with Arizona, I feel I can contribute more at the running back position as coach [Seth] Doege has more of a fast tempo style of play, which is very aggressive. I can become a better all-purpose player.”
Smith is the type of player with a combination of speed and power that could be a workhorse style of back one day for Arizona.
