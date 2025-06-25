EXCLUSIVE: Keaton Fields Names Arizona As His Leader
The Arizona Wildcats have started to offer and recruit a handful of underclassmen from all over the country. This includes the class of 2028. The Wildcats have been active all over the country, including the state of Arizona.
The Wildcats have offered standout cornerback Keaton Fields, in the state of Arizona, as he currently attends Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.
Fields caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and more prior to his contact date that will set in next year.
"Being offered by Arizona really means a lot and was exciting for them to reach out and offer me. I’m really grateful for those who have helped me up towards this opportunity, and it’s crazy to think about these experiences," the talented 2028 cornerback from Hamilton High School said when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many coaches that have started to stand out, including one of the coaches he is hopeful to build a relationship with.
"I’m looking forward to building a better connection with Coach Brett Arce, who had offered me and the other coaches on the defensive side to keep a good relationship with and be involved with the program."
Visiting is in the plans, but when?
"I plan on visiting the university and look forward to doing so, either going into my junior year or senior year. Would even love to watch a couple of games during the season."
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out. Including the Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado State Rams.
"The schools that are standing out to me are the University of Arizona and Colorado State. I have had great conversations with coaches and am excited to see how the programs progress in the future."
What comes to mind for the prospect when he thinks of the Wildcats is the development.
"When I think about Arizona, what comes to mind is how the program is developing and the culture they have established in the program. I also think about the connection between players who have attended my high school (Hamilton High) and have signed to play at UofA."
While it is early in the recruiting process for the talented cornerback, he still believes the Arizona Wildcats are standing out and leading.
"Though it’s still early in the recruiting process, I would have to say that Arizona is leading my recruitment."
