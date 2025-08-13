17 Days Till Arizona Football: Look Back at Former UA WR
The countdown continues as we are now officially 17 days away from the season opener for Arizona against Hawaii. Over the next couple of weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the top players in Arizona football history by jersey number as we inch closer towards the start of the season for the Wildcats.
We continue with former Arizona WR Richard Dice who played with the Wildcats from 1993-96
As a freshman, Dice played in a limited role when he caught 13 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.
His role took a huge step forward as a sophomore when he caught 56 passes for 969 yards and eight touchdowns.
In his junior and senior seasons, Dice was limited to just six games each year. As a junior, he caught 25 passes for 443 yards and six touchdowns. As a senior, he caught 18 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
Across his four years overall in Tucson with the Wildcats, Dice totaled 112 catches for 1,892 yards and 17 touchdowns across 34 games. He also added two carries for 23 yards on the ground.
Dice was known for his toughness as he played through many injuries over the course of his career with the Wildcats. That included playing through a torn ACL in the Wildcats' 1995 31-28 win over Arizona State.
In his best season at Arizona in 1994, Dice suffered injuries to both of his elbows in the season opener against Georgia Tech. He also played through a bruised tailbone as well as a hip-pointer injury. He recorded at least 100 receiving yards in three games that season and exploded for almost 1,000 yards despite it not being a pass-heavy offense for the Wildcats.
After UCLA ruined Arizona's chances of reaching the Rose Bowl in 1993, Dice helped lead the Wildcats to a 34-24 win in Tucson over the Bruins. Like what happened in most of his career at Arizona, he didn't leave the game without getting banged up. It was his toughness that defined his career with the Wildcats.
Dice currently ranks No. 9 in program history among all pass catchers in receiving yards and his 17 career touchdowns also rank No. 9 in program history.
What do you remember from the career for Dice at Arizona or what have you heard? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.