Fall Training Camp Day 10: Bobby Wade
Day 10 is in the books and the practices are heating up along with the summer weather that the desert is known for.
Among the many position battles going on, the wide receiving corps is perhaps one of the more interesting ones, as a mix of multi-year veterans, transfers, and emerging freshmen are all adding to their case to get on the field.
Wide receiver coach Bobby Wade talked about a number of topics chemistry with the quarterbacks to the development of freshmen.
Here are his thoughts.
Luke Wysong's versatility at receiver and special teams
"His personality, his football IQ really gives him the ability to play anywhere on the football field. Then it's just, he's just extremely unselfish as a player. So makes him the ultimate team player. So it's great to be able to move him around and play multiple positions on the field, and obviously on the receiver side of things. You know, he's a, he's a lead playmaker, very tough, you know, great speed, everything that we really want in the room,
Wide receivers' progression in blocking on screen passes
"That's going to be a big part of our offense. So we put a lot of emphasis on that. We practice that. The boys are taking that personally, because they, it's really just about the willingness and the want to on the perimeter. When it comes to blocking, there is some skill, there is some technique, but at the end of the day, it's just about getting the job done."
Progression on chemistry with Noah Fifita
"I think it started in spring for us, because we were a complete group. We had two additions from the summer. So the spring really gave us a real opportunity, not only to tie it up with the quarterbacks, but even within the room/ The competition and the guys really getting to know each other within the room, and then, in turn, obviously working with knowing other quarterbacks throughout the spring. Summer really gave them a lot of time to get to know each other.
Practicing quicker separation in a faster up-tempo offense
"I has a lot to do with technique and then also, not only their football IQ. Understanding what the defense has given us, are you hot? Can you break this route off quicker? The pass game is all predicated on the timing. So we constantly talk about understanding where you are in your route. Did you get a Rerouting? Where did you have to get off press? Where's the quarterback? Where are you in the progression? So a lot of this understanding about where you are in the progression and what type of route you need to be running at that time...I think that's the hardest part when you're transitioning from high school to college, and just even college to the next level, just understanding the timing and what you're running the route."
The development of freshmen Gio Richardson and Isaiah Mizell
On Mizell: "Isaiah, he's, you know, he's, he's a far way away from home, you know. And he's, he's doing a great job of really adapting to the change, I think, culturally. And, you know, being far away from home, really leaning on the guys within the room. My hats off to the older players that are taking him underneath his wing, underneath their wing...I think you're seeing him really mature super fast in his development, as far as you know, paying attention in meetings and taking the teaching from the classroom to the field."
On Richardson: "Gio, on the other hand, is he missed all the spring. So I think his ability to be away from the game and absorb the actual offense and not having to play, I think really gave him an edge. And then his, you know, just his hunger and his want and his love for the game from being away from it, I think really hit home for him. So he's, you're really seeing him pouring on fast and pouring on quick. So I'm really pleased with his development as well."
