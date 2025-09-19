Three Arizona Transfers Making Major Impact on Wildcats’ Offensive Success
The Arizona Wildcats football team has begun its season with a 3-0 record, something it hadn't done since the 2015 season, when it capped off that year with a 45-37 win in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl over New Mexico.
It had done so by rolling over Hawaii, 40-6, storming through Weber State, 48-3 and gutting its way through a close 23-17 game with Kansas State.
Arizona is now on a bye week after the victory and will need to clean up any blemishes it has before going head-to-head with the No. 14-ranked team at their home in Ames, IA, on September 27.
If Arizona is successful in taking down the Cyclones in their own home, it will have done something it hasn't done since 2010 and that is starting the season 4-0.
The Arizona offense amassed 1,312 yards against all its opponents through the first three weeks of the 2025 season. Much of the success has to do with offensive coordinator Seth Doege bringing a newfound confidence to it, as well as the addition of depth and speed that was brought in during the offseason.
The transfer portal has no doubt been kind to the Wildcats, so here is a list of three signed players who have greatly benefited the offense.
Ismail Mahdi - Running back
Mahdi has been one of the biggest additions to the Arizona offense as he has brought both speed, power and elusiveness to a running back room that desperately needed it after 2024.
Through three games, the Texas State transfer has amassed 263 yards on 37 carries with a touchdown to go along with 56 receiving yards and one touchdown.
It was last Friday's game against Kansas State where he showed how much damage he can do if given an extended amount of carries. His 221 total yard performance earned him the Big 12 Offensive Co-Player of the Week Award.
Ka'ena Decambra - Center, Hawaii
A true leader of the offensive line, Decambra has been a huge replacement for Josh Baker, who is now on the coaching staff.
A do-it-all kind of player, he displayed his versatility on the offensive line by starting his first nine games as a guard and two at tackle in 2023. Decambra then played his final 12 games as an offensive tackle in 2024.
Decambra has fit into the center position very nicely, as he has been one of the top pass blockers in two of three games, according to Pro Football Focus. Against Kansas State, he was graded at a 78.2. Against Hawaii, he posted a 70.2
Ty Buchanan - Left tackle, Texas Tech
Buchanan is another lineman who has made a world of difference since being signed on to the program.
Through three games, he has protected Noah Fifita's blind side and been a key piece in the dominating run game that Arizona has displayed.
Buchanan was also a very big reason why the Arizona offensive line won the Big 12's Beef of the Week award for their performance against K-State.
