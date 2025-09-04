Arizona Wildcats TE Tyler Powell Dealt Unfortunate News
Arizona coach Brent Brennan announced at his press conference on Thursday that tight end Tyler Powell will be out for the season. The redshirt junior went down with an injury early in last Saturday's season opener against Hawaii.
- "We love him and we're here to support him," Brennan said. "We've got great people that are here to help him get back to a speedy recovery."
Powell had impressed in spring and fall training camp, expecting to take on a bigger role as both a blocker and receiver in the Wildcats' tight end room. He entered the program in 2022 when he decided to redshirt. He appeared in 11 games on special teams the following season before hauling in five passes for 40 yards across 12 appearances with two starts last year.
- "He has been awesome," UA tight ends coach Josh Miller said of Powell right before the season. "He's got the natural size and the ability in what you want. He's got great vertical speed and now giving him tools to understand how to reduce his shoulder to get out of his speed cut a little bit better... I think there's a lot of things in (Powell's) career early on that he just didn't know and I don't know if he was given the tools to be successful to do that."
Miller noted that Powell had been catching over 150 passes a day on the jugs machine during the offseason program to improve his ability as a receiver.
- "And obviously, as big as he is, he's done a great job of becoming a much higher contributor in the run game as well."
Replacement Options
It is expected to be Keyan Burnett and Sam Olson will step into bigger roles moving forward for Arizona in its tight end room. Burnett did not play in the season opener after missing the end of training camp due to an injury, but Brennan said he has a chance to play this weekend against Weber State.
"I think the depth is fine," Miller said before the season on the position group. "I think there's three guys that I think can play at a high enough level for us to win games in this conference and I think there's four that can play."
What are your thoughts on how this injury impacts Arizona's tight end room and offense as a whole? Let us know