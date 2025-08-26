Arizona's Updated 2027 QB Board
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the teams that have been recruiting many different classes all in one as they have done their job in the 2026 recruiting class very well after what was a bit of a slow start, turned into a hectic uphill trip to success in the 2026 recruiting class had a plethora of different positions thanks to a plethora of different commits.
They have one of the better 2026 recruiting classes as they continue to look for what could be one of the best classes in their program history, with the addition of many different players, but they still wait for decisions of many different talented prospects. The Wildcats in many different players on the offensive side of the football, including arguably their top target in the 2026 recruiting class at the quarterback position.
That player is Oscar Rios, who is a very talented prospect from the state of California who was down to three schools and later cut it to two before announcing his decision to commit to the Arizona Wildcats over arguably the team that was leading for the majority of his recruitment.
The talent of the quarterback was previously committed to the Purdue Boilermaker but would later commit to the Arizona Wildcats, after going through a gauntlet of different visits and programs targeting him throughout his recruiting process since de-committing.
He took three official visits as he officially visited the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the UCLA Bruins, and the Arizona Wildcats before cutting his schools down to just the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats. After cutting down his schools, he also revealed that he would be announcing his commitment just a few days later, and the Bruins were expected to be the team that he chose.
However, in surprising fashion, at least for the Bruin staff, he announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats, after showing some signs of discomfort at the fact that the talented Bruins made many additions at the quarterback position during the off-season, which led to him potentially having a tougher path to see the field then if he wants to be at the Arizona Wildcats, where he will likely see the field very early on and potentially in his first season.
The UCLA Bruins' additions of Nico and Madden Iamaleava definitely play a factor in this one, which played a factor for the Arizona Wildcats to make a stronger case for the talented prospect.
Landing a guy like Rios did nothing but help the Wildcats be able to put more focus into the remainder of the classes. They have been doing their job when it comes to recruiting the 2027 quarterback class, as they have offered many different prospects and look to land another talented QB.
There are many names to note that they are targeting in the 2027 recruiting classes, as they are looking at all the prospects that they have offered, although they have offered a player who has already committed at this time and likely will back off on the recruitment. Here are the players that you should know heading into the fall as they look to recruit the best of the best.
Kavian Bryant - Uncommitted
Brian is an excellent athlete who would be a home run landing for the Arizona Wildcats as the Wildcats have been recruiting him for quite some time now as he remains as one of the top quarterbacks in the country with pure athleticism and pure quarterback instincts that has landed him near the top of many different list at the quarterback position in the 2027 recruiting class.
Kael Snyder - Uncommitted
Snyder is very special to this Arizona Wildcats program, as they are recruiting heavily at the quarterback position, simply due to location as he has the top quarterback for many people on the recruiting board inside the state of Arizona, which is typically an end for programs who are already in the state as they usually try to pitch to a prospect to keep him home and away from other programs as he can stay inside the state, which is the exact case with Snyder in this situation.
Hayes Cloutier - Uncommitted
Cloutier is another player from the state of Texas, who currently plays for arguably the best team in the state, as he plays for North Crowley, which is one of the better programs in the nation and in the state, and he leads this team to many different key qualities that make them one of the better teams. He is being recruited by many different programs, including the Wildcats, who are hopeful that they can continue to build a relationship with the talent of the prospect.
The Full List
Dane Weber
Kamden lopati (Illinois)
Jerry Meyer III
Isaiah Rasheed
Luke Farrell
Chance Thomas
Ryan Rakowski
Colton Nussmeier
Peyton Houston
Weston Nielsen
