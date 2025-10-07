Three Offensive Keys to Success for Arizona Against BYU
The Arizona Wildcats dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys on offense, scoring five passing touchdowns and going 478 total yards en route to a 41-13 victory at home at Arizona Stadium.
That game saw one of Noah Fifita's best performances throwing the ball, as his five touchdowns were the fourth time he had done so in his career and tied him with Khalil Tate for the third most passing touchdowns in program history with 57.
The offensive line also had one of its best showings of the season despite losing key pieces such as Chubba Ma'ae and Ty Buchannan, displaying the depth that Arizona had added over the offseason.
The Wildcats will now face the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars at home this Saturday in what may be the biggest challenge of the season. How they perform against the stacked defense will reveal just how much they have improved since last year.
Arizona should do these three things against the BYU defense if it wants to achieve the most success and possibly win the game, which could be the biggest upset of its season.
Utilize the air raid offense
Offensive coordinator Seth Doege is known for his spread offense, which airs the ball out to score quickly and gash the defense with deep yards, something that Arizona was able to do against the Cowboys last week.
By the end of the game, the Wildcats had gained a total of 433 yards through the air, which was a significant difference in the game, as the rushing attack could only muster 45 yards on 33 attempts.
The Cougars are the 12th-ranked defense in terms of passing yards allowed, making it a challenging task for the Wildcats to establish their passing game. However, if they can do so, it will be a long night for BYU.
Establish the run
One thing that has been Arizona's strong suit all season has been establishing a challenging run game that teams have had a hard time stopping.
Although the Wildcats only averaged 2.4 yards per carry against the Cowboys in their last game, they have been dominant in every other game leading up to that.
BYU had the 23rd-best defense in terms of challenging the rush, but Arizona has a squad that can cause damage to opponents on the ground, as evidenced by its performance in the first four games.
Limit turnovers
While the Wildcats have excelled on offense, one thing that has limited their production is the number of turnovers they give to the opposing team.
In its last two games, Arizona has turned the ball over a total of six times, which is a significant cause for concern.
BYU is the 23rd team in the FBS in causing turnovers, so Arizona will need to do its best to avoid causing any if it wants to put as many points on the board as possible.
