Former Arizona Forward Dwayne Aristode Finds New Home

Former Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode has found a home. The 6-foot-8 freshman has transferred to Oregon to play his sophomore season. Aristode is the only rotation player from last season's Wildcat team to enter the portal.

Aristode Headed to Oregon

BREAKING: Arizona transfer forward Dwayne Aristode has committed to Oregon🦆https://t.co/D2MfSPxEUf pic.twitter.com/uSxhuiDJj8 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 30, 2026

Aristode played 13 minutes a game last year, and averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. He was expected to take on a big role next season for the Wildcats. The team lost three starters in Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat . Aristode has decided to go a different route and will now become a Duck.

The Ducks finished 12-20 last season and went 5-15 in Big Ten play. Aristode will more than likely be considered for a starting job next season. Aristode becoming a starter had to be discussed before he transferred, and it's likely a big reason he left Arizona for Oregon.

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Aristode Was Poised for Big Role With Arizona

Aristode's departure has put the Wildcats in a hole at forward. The team expected to be without Peat, as he was one of the best freshmen in the country and would be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft .

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the team did not expect Aristode to leave after one season. He committed to the program in October 2024. Aristode received offers from top programs like Duke, Kansas, and Texas Tech.

Arizona was the second program to offer Aristode a scholarship coming out high school. UCLA was the first team to offer Aristode. With all those top schools, Aristode picked the Wildcats for his collegiate career.

Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All that promise has come to an end after just one season in Tucson. In this day and age of college sports, loyalty is rare. NIL is also a significant reason why players switch teams each year.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they were unable to secure Aristode's loyalty after scouting him for a year and a half. He would have been set for a prime opportunity to be a starter for a top team in the country next season.

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, Ivan Kharchenkov will have to slide to the power forward spot. The Wildcats are very thin at forward right now. They brought in two transfers so far, but both were point guards.

There is still time for the team to bring in a forward through the transfer portal. If they do not do that, then forward depth will be a real problem next season. Kharchenkov moving to the four is not ideal, but it may be a possibility.