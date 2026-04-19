Arizona Targeting 7-Foot-5 Big Man in Transfer Portal

The Arizona Wildcats are showing interest in an intriguing transfer portal big man, USC transfer Gabe Dynes.

Dynes — who stands at 7-foot-5, 214 pounds — is in the transfer portal after one season at USC, and two at Youngstown State. He averaged 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in just 11.1 minutes of action in 30 appearances (6 starts). The season prior at Youngstown State, he averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per contest.

Dynes’ Skill Set

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) reacts at the end of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As an interior force who shoots 71.9 percent for his career from the floor, and an exceptional rim protector with his 7-foot-5 height and 7-foot-8 wingspan, Dynes is one of the more interesting players in the transfer portal due to his sheer size.

As one of the tallest players in the country, Dynes has drawn interest from several Power Conference schools after showing what he can do in the limited minutes he received at USC. Searching for a new home, the Wildcats are firmly in the mix for the intriguing center.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Dynes has also heard from other Big 12 programs, such as Baylor and Cincinnati, which could impact how hard they push for the veteran big man, as surely the Wildcats won’t want to lose a transfer portal target to a conference rival.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and Southern California Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) battle for a rebound during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dynes’ Potential Role With Arizona

Should the Wildcats pick up Dynes, he’d likely serve as a depth piece and a backup to Motiejus Krivas — provided he sticks around for next season and doesn’t declare for the NBA Draft. Krivas — who stands at 7-foot-2 — averaged over 10 points and 8 rebounds per game last season, and played an integral part in Arizona’s run to the Final Four.

Even though Krivas is returning, the Wildcats are losing backup big man Tobe Awaka this offseason. Awaka averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game off the bench and, like Krivas, was key to the Wildcats’ identity as a tough, physical team opponents did not want to face.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona will continue to do its due diligence in the transfer portal as it tries to reload and go on another deep run following one of the most successful campaigns in program history. With expectations now sky-high for the program, the Wildcats will need to bring in many impressive talents to keep the fanbase hooked going forward. Coming off a Final Four appearance in 2026. Lloyd will have to reload.