Arizona Officially Signs Stellar 5-Star Commit

The Arizona Wildcats made the signing of one of their prized incoming recruits official, as five-star prospect Caleb Holt finally put pen to paper this week.

Holt is a five-star recruit who stands at 6-foot-6. One of the top 10 players ranked nationally by a majority of recruiting outlets, Holt will now be joining Tommy Lloyd’s program at Arizona as the Wildcats continue to prove themselves as one of college basketball’s powerhouses.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Holt’s Other Offers

Holt originally committed to Arizona in early March. He chose the Wildcats despite having offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Providence, UNC, Houston, Baylor, and several more Power Conference schools. Now, Holt officially joins the team for the 2026-27 season.

Holt’s ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor with his athleticism and defensive prowess has made him a projected lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Holt shines at the Nike Hoop Summit, scoring 24 points while grabbing 8 rebounds, and coming away with 7 steals. He was also named Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game on March 31.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona Willing To Play Freshmen

He should fit in nicely in Lloyd’s system. Lloyd has shown a willingness to play freshmen, as best demonstrated this past season, when Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Ivan Kharchenkov were starters. Burries and Peat, in particular, made quite an impact for a Wildcats team that had one of its best seasons in program history, winning a program-high 36 games after a record 23-0 start, while also reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

The Wildcats would lose to Michigan in the Final Four, but the team still endured a magical season, and its freshmen were at the forefront of that success.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Peat has yet to decide whether he will return to Arizona or declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. However, starting point guard Jaden Bradley and Burries are likely to test their luck in the draft. Burries, especially, is projected to be selected in the lottery of this summer’s draft.

With those presumed losses, Holt fills an immediate need at a key position for the Wildcats. Many early projections expect Holt to be a top prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft, while others see him as more of a two-year system player for Arizona. Nonetheless, Holt will look to make an immediate impact in his rookie season with the Wildcats, as they aim to build on their superb 2025-26 season.