The Wildcats Who Found NFL Homes After the Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft took place over the past weekend. Two hundred fifty-seven players heard their name called and achieved the lifelong dream.

4 Wildcats Drafted

Arizona had four players drafted over the weekend, all of whom came from the secondary. That tied an NFL Draft record for most secondary players drafted from the same team in the same draft. Treydan Stukes , Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson and Michael Dansby are the four Wildcats heading to the pros.

Wildcats Sign as UDFAs

Michael Dansby is a Seattle Seahawk 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/lpfEsnwGqi — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

Just because players are not initially drafted, that does not mean teams do not want them. Sometimes, certain teams do not have a lot of draft picks, or there are plenty of other reasons why they did not draft a player initially.

Any player who is in the draft and does not get drafted is now classified as an undrafted free agent, or UDFA. These players are allowed to sign with any team.

Arizona’s own.

Treydan Stukes is a Las Vegas Raider! pic.twitter.com/J97xEI1uaJ — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 24, 2026

To go along with the four Wildcats drafted, four players from Arizona got signed over the weekend. There could be more throughout the week, but so far, Ayden Garnes, Ka’ena Decambra, Luke Wysong and Deshawn McKnight are the four Wildcats who were picked up after the draft.

Ayden Garnes, DB

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Garnes is a part of the historic Wildcats secondary that saw four players taken in the draft. Garnes will join his teammates in the NFL, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him.

Garnes spent just one season at Arizona after transferring from West Virginia. He increased his production across the board in his senior season, which earned him a shot at the NFL. Garnes had 32 solo tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception last season.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ka'ena Decambra, OL

Ka’ena Decambra, a senior offensive guard, was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. The offensive lineman is staying in Arizona and will look to earn his spot with the Cardinals.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luke Wysong, WR

Luke Wysong spent four years at New Mexico before transferring to Arizona for his final collegiate season. He wanted to be in a top conference and get his name out there. His plan worked, and the wide receiver got signed by the Minnesota Vikings.

Genesis Smith is headed to LA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/KsJ7qqBoys — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

Wysong hauled in 24 catches for 278 yards in his solo season with the Wildcats. He also caught two touchdowns, which is the most he has had in a single season.

Deshawn McKnight, DL

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deshawn McKnight spent two seasons at Appalachian State and then transferred to Arizona for a season. The defensive lineman recorded 26 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks last year.

McKnight will join Garnes in Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers signed him. If all four of these players make their respective teams' final rosters, that would mean the Wildcats produced eight NFL players this year.