Six Players Who Could Still Be Traded After the NFL Draft

The 2026 draft is over, but that doesn’t mean rosters across the NFL are set.

This year’s draft saw plenty of trades take place , including several involving veterans such as Dee Winters, Jonathan Greenard and Tyree Wilson.

Last year, a number of players were also moved after the draft and before the start of the season, including George Pickens, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, Micah Parsons and Kenny Clark.

Following the draft, teams can use trades as one of several ways to bolster any remaining roster holes or offload players they no longer need. As teams get ready for the rest of the offseason, here’s a look at six players who could still be dealt.

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

Of all the potential trade candidates, A.J. Brown feels like the most obvious one to actually be dealt. Brown has been vocal about frustrations with the Eagles’ offense for over a year, and has been surrounded by trade rumors for months. While the Eagles have said that Brown is an Eagle , they haven’t gone out of their way to flat out deny these rumors. They also used their first-round pick on receiver Makai Lemon.

The trade is not expected to take place until after June 1 , which will save the Eagles significant money they have to pay on Brown’s deal.

BREER: What Trade Compensation for A.J. Brown Would Look Like

Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots

With the Patriots expected to trade for Brown, Kayshon Boutte seems to find himself on the trade block. New England already added Romeo Doubs in free agency, and appears open to moving on from Boutte as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Patriots are seeking a Day 3 pick for Boutte. The 23-year-old receiver, who is coming off his third NFL season, caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Colts gave backup quarterback Anthony Richardson permission to seek out a trade . Richardson is entering his fourth season with the Colts, but unfortunately has yet to live up to the his draft status as the No. 4 pick in 2023. Richardson was a developmental project coming out of Florida, but has not made the progress the team had hoped and has also missed significant time due to injuries. In the meantime, the Colts have invested heavily into Daniel Jones, leaving Richardson in an odd spot. Assuming the Colts decline Richardson’s fifth-year option, he will be entering the final year of his rookie deal. With a trade, he could instead join a team more eager to develop him.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been on the trade block for a while as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract. When asked about Thibodeaux earlier this month, new Giants head coach John Harbaugh called him a great player but notably said “everybody’s tradeable.” Perhaps the Giants’ interest in trading Thibodeaux will soften after already dealing Dexter Lawrence II to the Bengals . General manager Joe Schoen said Friday that there was “no truth” to rumors the Giants had trade conversations about Thibodeaux on Day 2 of the draft. When asked Thursday if they’d keep Thibodeaux after drafting Arvell Reese at No. 5, Harbaugh said , “We keep all the good players as much as we can, right?”

Even with all these comments, it’s still clear that Thibodeaux could land on the trade block or be dealt at some point this offseason. He was already a trade candidate with the duo of Abdul Carter and Brian Burns, and the room is only more crowded after drafting Reese.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Though the 49ers have made it clear that Brandon Aiyuk has likely played his last snaps with San Francisco, they have held out hope for a potential trade. The 49ers have yet to release Aiyuk, who did not play for the team during the 2025 season as he rehabbed from a torn ACL, and the 49ers voided the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026. It is still likely a trade will not come to fruition and the 49ers will end up releasing him, but for now, Aiyuk remains a candidate to be dealt.

“We're available. Give us a call. Like I said earlier, I think it's the prudent thing to do. He’s an extremely talented player. He's been an extremely effective player in our league; situation didn't work itself out here,” Lynch told reporters of Aiyuk. “That's not to say that it can't be rekindled somewhere else. We’d be happy to do something with anyone if the opportunity presented itself.”

Kenny Moore II, CB, Colts

Veteran Colts corner Kenny Moore II, who has spent nine seasons with Indianapolis, requested a trade this offseason. General manager Chris Ballard indicated earlier this week that if they cannot find a trade partner for Moore they could release him. Ultimately, Moore appears to be on his way out of Indy.

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