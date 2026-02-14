Arizona Freshman Gets Intriguing NBA Prospect Ranking

The Arizona Wildcats are one of the best teams, if not the best team, in College Basketball this season. This team is playing at a high level, and they could beat any team in the nation this season. The Wildcats are looking to make some special memories this season and are looking to bring home a National Championship. All that aligns with what they are showing on the court. They are looking at different ways to improve and play their best brand of basketball, which matters the most.

This team was seen as a top team entering the season, but no one has seen what they are doing right now. Arizona has only one loss on the season, and it came recently. That just goes to show the vision that head coach Tommy Lloyd has for this team and the trust he has in his coaching staff and his players. This team is led by a freshman group that is talented and goes out there and plays hard. That is the trust that is instilled in them to go out there and perform.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out to players during the first half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The top freshman for the Wildcats is Forward Koa Peat. Peat has been the best player for the Wildcats as he is taking over this team with his leadership both on and off the court. He is only a freshman, but Peat is a vocal leader and is looking at different ways to get the best from his teammates as he gives his teammates everything he has. Peat wants to bring Arizona a National and he is showing it every time he takes the court.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN recently released his Top NBA prospects and here is where he has Peat ranked.

16. Koa Peat, PF/C, Arizona

Freshman | Height: 6-8 | Age: 19.1 | Previous ranking: 8

There's a lot to like about Peat's toughness, physicality and rugged style of play as a key driver for Arizona. His jump shot struggles, lack of ideal height for his position and limited rim protection, however, have raised questions among evaluators about how well his game will translate to the NBA. Developing a consistent 3-point shot will be imperative for him to maximize his versatility.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Peat's specific weaknesses make him polarizing, but there will still be situational appeal for teams due to his qualities as a role player and winning history.

2025-26 stats: 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists in 24 games

Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during a game against Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

