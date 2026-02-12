Kevin Durant Wants Press to Question Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokic Over ASG Performances

The Rockets lost a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Wednesday night as Kawhi Leonard hit a game-winner with two seconds left in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Houston lost their final game heading into the All-Star break.

Durant spoke with the press after the game and one of the first questions he was asked was whether or not Durant and his team of veteran American players were going to play hard during the All-Star game. Durant wasted no time in trying to shift the narrative.

“You should ask the Europeans and the World Team if they gonna compete," Durant fired back. "Look at Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokic now. Let's go back and look at what they do at the All-Star Game. Is that competition? So we haven't questioned what they've been doing, but we question the old heads and the Americans. But these two dudes out there, Luka and Jokic, they don't care about the game at all. These dudes they be laying on the floor, shooting from half-court, but you gotta worry about the old heads playing hard."

Doncic and Jokic did have quite a bit of fun when they played together on the Western Conference team with Durant in '24.

Dončić's status for this weekend's game is currently up in the air, but Jokic has recovered from his hyperextended knee and is a full go like Durant. Now whoever plays just has to prove everyone wrong by playing hard. Seems easy enough to make everyone happy, right?

